Sponsorship renewed for Hemel basketball club

Hemel Storm basketball team has received sponsorship for the new season, courtesy of local McDonald’s franchisee Alan Butchers, as part of his ongoing support for the team.

This is the second year of the firm’s sponsorship for the team, as they continue their efforts towards promotion from Division 1 to the British Basketball league, and the team regularly enjoy food provided by McDonald’s after home games.

Alan Butchers said: “Hemel Storm is a fantastic example of a grassroots club with a real community spirit.

“With basketball being so popular in Hemel Hempstead, it’s important that we support local teams to help them create the best possible experience for young aspiring players.”

Club chairman Tony Humphrey said: “We’ve been so grateful to receive support from Alan and his team over the past two years. It really is invaluable.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership into the years ahead.”