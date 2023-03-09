Specsavers raise awareness of World Hearing Day across Hemel Hempstead

In support of this global awareness day, Specsavers Hemel Hempstead hosted a one-day fundraising event in support of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

The Audiology team carried out quizzes during morning ‘huddles’ and also learned the basics of sign language. Patients and customers were invited to make a donation in exchange for minor repairs or adjustments to their spectacles, usually repaired free as a goodwill gesture, in addition the cake sale raised funds which will go towards the invaluable service the charity provides.

The Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity’s primary focus is to train puppies to alert people who are deaf to important and life-saving sounds that they might otherwise miss, such as a doorbell, alarm clock and even danger signals such as a fire alarm. The charity also helps deaf people to reconnect with life and leave loneliness behind, as life without sound can be very isolating.

Hearing Dogs Volunteer, Claire Wallace, with Angus & Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Hearing Aid Dispenser Trainee, Anton Rajasooriya.

When matching a hearing dog with their deaf partner, the charity spends time ensuring the partnership complements each other; so lifestyle, mobility and age are factors that are considered.

To raise awareness around the charity, volunteer, Claire Wallace, accompanied by her Hearing Dog, Angus and husband, John, chatted to customers about the importance of having a hearing test, and also answered questions about the charity.

Claire said: “The charity certainly opens up a whole new world to deaf people, and makes it so the deaf are not so isolated in the hearing world.”

The store’s dedicated audiology centre, launched in July 2021 following an investment of £20,000, offers patients a state-of-the-art testing room which is equipped with the latest soundproof technology and clinical equipment for audiology services. Hearing test clinics are held weekly at both the Hemel Hempstead and London Colney stores.