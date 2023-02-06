Specsavers in Hemel Hempstead is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week.

It currently employ nine apprentices who work across the optical, lab and audiology areas of the business.

Apprentice Harry Hutchings said he was delighted to be accepted on the Optical Apprenticeship Programme just two months after completing his A-levels.

(Left to right) Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Apprentices: Anton Rajasooriya, Keziah Hilton, Imran Ahmed, Mehreen Hussain, Harry Hutchings, Eva Santos, Arzoo Choudhary and Nellie Williams.

Harry said: “The training offers a great balance for me, as I am learning about eye health whilst assisting the stores customers and carrying out pre-sight tests. I’m really enjoying the mix of study and on the job training.”

After 13 months applying himself to the Apprenticeship Programme, Harry was delighted to pass the Optical Assistant Level 2 training in November 2022 with flying colours, gaining a distinction.

He said: “I’m delighted that all my study and hard work has paid off and that I am now qualified as an Optical Assistant. This means I have a career path that I can pursue, and one which really motivates me, especially the pre-screen patient tests I am responsible for, can make a difference to people on a daily basis.”

Commenting on his apprenticeship experience and the advice he would give to other trainees, Harry said: “Always ask for help when you need it, and empathise with the patients at a personal level, as this makes the experience more unique for them when in-store. The team at Hemel Hempstead are amazing and I love working with them, plus making a difference to people here in my home town is very rewarding.”

Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Ash Patel, Ophthalmic Director said: “Harry joined the team when he was just 18 years old. Over the last 13 months he has worked really hard, proving to be a valuable member of the team. Harry is a great example of a 6th form school leaver being able to benefit from an apprenticeship scheme that is offering him invaluable skills and training.”

Specsavers Hemel Hempstead, General Manager, Louise England said: “We were really interested in the Specsavers Traineeships when they were piloted, consequently we were one of the first stores to get on board. What I really like about the scheme is the fact the provider looks locally for potential candidates and works with them, prior to introducing them to us.

“We see the traineeship as an opportunity for the trainee to get to know us, and understand how Specsavers operates, whilst learning valuable skills including customer service, telephone skills and generally building their confidence and overall employability skills. It’s a great career entry point, as it will suit those candidates who might not want to commit to an apprenticeship.

“The calibre of applicants onto our training programmes has been brilliant! We have been so lucky with our trainees and apprentices including Harry who has settled in really well. He has a great can-do attitude and is very keen to learn every aspect of the Optical Apprenticeship. Harry is an asset to Specsavers Hemel Hempstead.”