Songs to Remember with Hemel care company

Staff at Home Instead Senior Care have created a Songs To Remember top 10 of favourite songs that careers and clients enjoy singing together.

The three most popular songs are Bring me Sunshine, It’s a Long way to Tipperary and You Are My Sunshine.

Research has shown that memories of songs activate areas of the brain which seem to be more resistant to the effects of dementia.

The team from the Hemel office used the songsheet to sing with clients, colleagues and local people at an event at The Centre in the Park to mark the start of Dementia Action Week on May 21.

There will be more singing at the launch of their new monthly Open Door Memory Café on June 1 at the Open Door, Berkhamsted.