Smiles and laughs all round as Hemel care home residents make brilliant TikTok video

Staff at The Lodge care home in Hemel and St Matthews in Redbourn created a TikTok video with residents.

The two B&M care homes joined together to create a TikTok video with residents Margaret, Joyce, Heather, Joan and June.

A spokesperson said: “B&M care homes love to showcase the fantastic residents we have in our homes.

Residents had a great time making the TikTok video

“We thought it would be fun to do a TikTok with some of our residents as we have a few ladies who love to show off their skills in drama.

"Loving the camera and making a video, they were in their element – lots of laughs and smiles all round from our fabulous residents.

"We had such fun dressing up and playing to the camera, singing along and even a little dancing.

"When the ladies watched it back, they thought it was great and couldn’t believe how good they looked.

"We had so much fun creating this with the residents – they can’t wait to try out another one!”