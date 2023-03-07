Smiles and laughs all round as Hemel care home residents make brilliant TikTok video
‘They were in their element,’ says staff member
Staff at The Lodge care home in Hemel and St Matthews in Redbourn created a TikTok video with residents.
The two B&M care homes joined together to create a TikTok video with residents Margaret, Joyce, Heather, Joan and June.
A spokesperson said: “B&M care homes love to showcase the fantastic residents we have in our homes.
“We thought it would be fun to do a TikTok with some of our residents as we have a few ladies who love to show off their skills in drama.
"Loving the camera and making a video, they were in their element – lots of laughs and smiles all round from our fabulous residents.
"We had such fun dressing up and playing to the camera, singing along and even a little dancing.
"When the ladies watched it back, they thought it was great and couldn’t believe how good they looked.
"We had so much fun creating this with the residents – they can’t wait to try out another one!”
B&M Care takes a ‘person-centred’ approach in its day-to-day practice and how it celebrates individuals for who they truly are.From residential care to respite care services, B&M says it endorses the notions of independence and autonomy, whilst valuing individualism and a symmetrical relationship that supports and encourages through what it does best – caring for older people.B&M Care offers two primary levels of care: specialist dementia care and residential care – each of which are underpinned by the key principles outlined in its Rose Model of Dementia Care.