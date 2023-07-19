Sir Mike Penning MP officially opens uniform shop at Belswains school

News you can trust since 1858
On Monday 3 July, local MP Sir Mike Penning visited Belswains Primary School to formally open their Pre Loved Uniform Shop.
By Jonathan MoleContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST

On Monday 3 July, local MP Sir Mike Penning visited Belswains Primary School to formally open their Pre Loved Uniform Shop.

Chris Turrell, Secretary of the PTA, said:

“This has been the brain-child of Jenny Batchelor (PTA Chair), where parents can donate outgrown good quality uniform to be resold at discounted prices, thus helping parents, but also raising essential funds for facilities required by the school and its pupils”.

Sir Mike Penning with Neysa Claridge (Head), Jenny Batchelor, Chris Turrell and a selection of childSir Mike Penning with Neysa Claridge (Head), Jenny Batchelor, Chris Turrell and a selection of child
Sir Mike added:

“It was lovely to visit Belswains school on a sunny Monday morning to open their new uniform shop. This project really is a win-win for everyone, and I was very impressed with the layout and organisation of the shop.

“A dedicated and committed Parent Teacher Association, like here at Belswains, is a real bonus in helping a school thrive. It is also a great way for new parents to get involved and support their child’s education and meet other local people.

“The children were delightful as well, of course, and clearly happy at school.”

