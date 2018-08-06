Signed courgettes boost fundraising at Berkhamsted bonanza

Berkhamsted music lovers enjoyed a feast of musical entertainment, fun and laughter at Pitch Perfect 2018, raising an amazing £4,000 for the Hospice of St Francis.

Nearly 500 picnickers flocked to the natural amphitheatre of the town’s cricket club on Sunday, July 22, soaking up the afternoon sunshine to enjoy performances ranging from pop and light opera to rock’n’roll and a capella.

Olivier award-winning actor Adrian Scarborough, most known for his roles in The King’s Speech and Gavin and Stacey, was compere, introducing a dazzling line-up which included Covent Garden operatic duo and husband and wife team Phillip Brown and Kathryn Jenkin, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ronan Busfield, rock’n’roller Shane Lamont and his Crystal Balls and the award-winning Amersham A Cappella.

Adrian brought additional humour to the afternoon by auctioning signed courgettes of increasing sizes from his allotment. The largest went for £40, adding to the proceeds for this year’s joint beneficiaries, The Hospice of St Francis and the cricket club.

There were cocktails from Three Piece Bar, local ale and cider from BerkoBeerFest, a barbecue from Rumbles Catering and coffee, tea and cake from Smiths Coffee to provide sustenance.

Hospice trustee Jules Bolsom spoke about her reasons for getting involved with the hospice after it cared for her mum for the last month of her life, and thanked everyone for supporting the event and the hospice.

Cricket club spokesman Tim Buckley said: “I’d like to thank all our fantastic performers, everyone who came and supported in whatever way and all our sponsors.

“The cricket club is absolutely thrilled to be able to support a wonderful charity like the hospice.”