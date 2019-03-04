Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley teacher suspended from teaching indefinitely

A teacher at a £9,857-a-year private school has been banned from teaching for life.

Denis McCarthy, who taught at Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley for 34 years, has been handed the ban by the Secretary of State for Education following a professional conduct panel hearing.

headshot of former RSSKL teacher Dennis McCarthy, taken from the school's homepage

The minister’s conclusion says: “In this case, I have placed considerable weight on the panel’s comments concerning the ‘constant pattern of Mr McCarthy’s conduct over a number of years and despite warnings being given,’.”

Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley closed in June, althouigh there are plans to open a new school on the site.

