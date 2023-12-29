Rennie Grove Peace announces calendar of challenges for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead’s Rennie Grove Peace hospice has launched its annual calendar of fundraising challenges for 2024.

For thrill-seekers in search of an adrenaline rush, the Rennie Grove Peace Firewalk will be returning to take place on Thursday, February 8 and see daredevils walk over burning embers in their bare feet.

If walking a well-trodden path is more up your street, lace up your hiking boots for one of the charity’s walking challenges this year. First up is the London Bridges Walk on Sunday, March 26. Take in either 5 or 10 London Bridges and some of the best sights the capital has to offer, while raising funds to support hospice care.

To enjoy the best of our beautiful local countryside, why not join the charity in celebrating 15 years of its Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge in September? Or the Herts 10K run in October. If you’re keen to explore a new area, look up the brand new Jurassic Coast walk, taking place on 18 and 19 May.

If you have ambitions to reach for the sky in 2024, the Rennie Grove Peace skydive could be just the thing to get your fundraising off the ground! Taking place in June and July, this event is not for the faint-hearted and is one that you'll never forget.

Rennie Grove Peace is this year launching a brand-new challenge for those who want to combine their fundraising with world travel – Trek Vietnam. Taking place in March 2025, now is the perfect time to sign up while there’s plenty of time to focus on the fundraising and training elements of this once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said: “We need to raise £17,609 every single day of the year, just to keep our vital services running. We couldn’t do this without the passion and dedication of local people who support us throughout the year with fundraising events, challenges and collections.

“We’re delighted to be launching our 2024 programme today and are confident that it includes something for everybody. Whether you like to walk, run, skydive or do something completely different via a DIY challenge, every penny you raise this year will make a huge difference to the lives of local people living with a life-limiting illness.”