‘Recycling super-site needed for east Hemel Hempstead’

A waste and recycling ‘super-site’ needs to be built in east Hemel Hempstead by 2031 to keep up with demand.

That is according to a new strategy which was presented to Herts County Council’s cabinet on Monday (June 10).

There are currently there are 17 ‘household waste and recycling centres’ spotted around the county where residents can take unwanted household items – for disposal, recycling or re-use – free of charge.

Two of them - in Hemel and Berkhamsted - are in Dacorum.

But a newly updated waste ‘spatial strategy’ document shows that within 13 years most of the existing sites will be unsuitable. That is because of population growth and to meet new national recycling requirements.

The report says these ‘super sites’ would reduce queuing, speed-up turnaround times and improve safety.

New ‘super site’ locations have already been identified as “potentially deliverable” in Ware, Stevenage and Turnford, with a fourth proposed to serve the Baldock and Letchworth areas.

Work on Ware’s multi-million pound ‘super site’ is already underway, with the new facility due to open in spring 2020.

Cabinet members stressed the need for St Albans and Dacorum councils to assist with the hunt for a one-hectare location of the east Hemel site.

Cllr Terry Hone said: “We need St Albans and Dacorum to come up with ideas for a location.

“We need them to come to us.”

According to data in the report, seven of the 17 existing household waste and recycling centres will be deemed ‘unsuitable’ within five years.

Berkhamsted is described as “not ideal” but is expected to remain open in the longer term.