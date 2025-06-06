Karwan says the prize will change his life | BOTB

After thieves tried to steal his cab, Karwan Ahmed’s fortunes turned around dramatically when he won a luxury Range Rover and £50,000 in a BOTB prize draw.

A taxi driver who was left shaken after an attempted car theft has had his fortunes reversed in the most dramatic way — by winning a luxury Range Rover worth £138,555 and a suitcase packed with £50,000 cash.

Karwan Ahmed was at home when he heard a knock at the door. Through the letterbox came a voice: “Delivery for K Ahmed.” But what was waiting outside wasn’t a parcel — it was Christian Williams from BOTB, the dream car competition firm that’s made a name out of surprising lucky winners.

“I’ve got a bit of a surprise for you,” said Christian as he led Karwan up the street. What Karwan didn’t yet know was that his life was about to change.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams presented Karwan with the car and the cash | BOTB

Around the corner sat a gleaming black Range Rover P550e Autobiography — a £138k plug-in hybrid powerhouse complete with top-of-the-range luxury fittings. “I can’t believe it,” Karwan said. “I’m shaking.” And he really was — the sheer shock of the moment left him unsteady on his feet.

But that was just the beginning.

As Christian popped open the boot, he revealed a suitcase containing a cool £50,000 in cash. The total was just shy of £200,000 — all from a £4.10 competition ticket.

“This has changed my life,” Karwan said, trying to stay composed. “Thank you so much.”

Karwan plans to take his wife on holiday with the cash | BOTB

The prize couldn’t have come at a better time. Karwan had recently seen his taxi — his main source of income — targeted by thieves. “They smashed a window trying to steal the car,” he explained. “I called the police, but they couldn’t find anyone.”

“Sorry to hear that,” said Christian, “but hopefully this is some good news to balance it out.”

Karwan now has the option to take a cash alternative worth more than £100,000 if he prefers. When asked what he’d do with the money, he said he’d consider putting it towards a mortgage and treating his wife to a holiday in Turkey — a dream destination for them both.

BOTB (Best of the Best) gives away luxury prizes every single week, including supercars, holidays, watches and cash bundles — even houses.

