Promotions and giveaways as One Stop in Hemel reopens after refit
It’s due to open on Friday
There will be promotions and giveaways after One Stop in Marylands Avenue reopens after a major refit.
The Hemel Hempstead store is due to reopen on November 25 with an improved range.
Advertisement
As part of the opening launch there will be deep cut promotions – plus 100 bottles of Prime Hydration up for grabs and free Costa coffee for all customers.
You can find out more about One Stop stores by visiting its website.