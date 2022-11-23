News you can trust since 1858
Promotions and giveaways as One Stop in Hemel reopens after refit

It’s due to open on Friday

By Sagar PatelContributor
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Chance to Win Prime Hydration
There will be promotions and giveaways after One Stop in Marylands Avenue reopens after a major refit.

The Hemel Hempstead store is due to reopen on November 25 with an improved range.

As part of the opening launch there will be deep cut promotions – plus 100 bottles of Prime Hydration up for grabs and free Costa coffee for all customers.

