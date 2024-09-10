Victoria Collins MP: End the ‘heartbreak’ of ‘postcode lottery’ SEND funding n Harpenden, Tring and Berkhamsted

Victoria Collins MP has called on the government to end the ‘unfair’ funding system which has devastated SEND provision in Harpenden, Tring and Berkhamsted.

Speaking in Parliament, she highlighted the “postcode lottery” which causes “heartbreak” and created a “lost generation” of local children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Whitehall funding formula for SEND leaves Hertfordshire with the third-lowest rate of cash per high-needs child of any county in the country.

The local authority would have received a staggering £85 million more in 2023/24 if funded at the same rate as neighbouring Buckinghamshire.

Victoria Collins, Liberal Democrat MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

Victoria, the Liberal Democrat MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, raised the alarming figures - and traumatic effect on families - during a SEND debate at Westminster Hall.

She described how, in November last year, Ofsted identified "widespread systemic failings" in Hertfordshire County Council’s SEND provision.

The service received the lowest rating possible, with some children waiting more than 78 weeks for help.

Those pupils, Victoria told MPs, have been let down by a “broken system”

She said responsibility lies “not only (with) Conservative-led Hertfordshire County Council but a flawed national funding formula inherited from the previous Conservative Government”.

“This is reflected again and again in heart-breaking stories of families across Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

“One of my constituents, Charlotte, is a parent to three children, all with EHCPs and complex SEND needs. Being in constant battle mode has become the norm, and resulted in her eldest child having to travel almost 100 miles a day to school.

“The emotional wellbeing of Charlotte and her children has taken a toll, and her youngest has barely attended school since October 2023.

“Unfortunately, such stories are not isolated cases. The formula has pushed many families away from their local communities and support networks and into the minefield that is SEND provision”.

Victoria appealed to Janet Daby, the children’s minister, to reform the system - as an urgent priority.

“The funding formula must move with the times. It must be updated to reflect the present, increasing demand. So I ask the Minister: when will the Government change the funding formula to reflect the current need?”