Dacorum Borough council has confirmed two local play areas have been reopened following public makeovers.

Play areas at Apsley Lock and Woodhall Farm were reopened by the council on Friday (26 July).

Both play areas have been upgraded with a variety of equipment designed for children of all ages, including climbing frames, swings, and slides.

These makeovers form part of a larger council plan to upgrade eight play areas this year. Dacorum Borough Council is allocating over £1 million to the project, with £500,000 coming from Dacorum Borough Council and £610,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy – funds collected from developers.

Councillor : “I am delighted to see the new play areas at Apsley Lock and Woodhall Farm completed. These spaces are important for our children’s wellbeing and development, providing them with safe and exciting places to play and explore.”

Further improvement work is taking place at Flaunden, Croft Meadow and Tower Hill, Dacorum Borough Council says the work is scheduled for the next few weeks.

Durrants Hill, Miswell Lane and Galley Hill play areas will be completed later in the year, the borough council confirmed.

Six play areas in the borough have received the coveted Green Flag Award - a national standard of excellence for parks and green spaces.