Thousands respond to 'once-in-a-generation' Hertfordshire local Government plans

More than 7,000 Hertfordshire residents have had their say on plans to replace the county’s existing councils with ‘unitary’ authorities.

Hertfordshire currently operates a two-tier system of local government, with one county council and 10 district and borough councils.

But for some time, at the request of the national Government, council leaders have been considering how Hertfordshire could best be split into unitary authorities.

Existing council leaders have come up with a short-list of three proposals that would split the county into two, three or four unitary council areas.

And in September, Hertfordshire residents were asked to share their own views by taking part in an online survey or attending engagement events.

Around 7,400 residents are understood to have taken part across the county, which has been acknowledged in a statement issued to the Local Democracy Reporting Service by Hertfordshire’s council leaders.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part in our engagement on Local Government Reorganisation,” says the joint statement issued on behalf of the county’s council leaders.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of local government in Hertfordshire, and more than 7,400 residents and stakeholders took the time to share what matters most to them.

“This level of engagement across the county demonstrates the value of the services we provide and the importance of the partnerships we have.”

As part of the engagement exercise, residents, business representatives, town and parish councils, community groups, and the voluntary sector were able to attend face-to-face sessions, held in every district and borough.

And there were also meetings held at a county level with “key strategic partners”.

“This approach has ensured that a diverse range of views have been captured and informed the development of our proposals, which include three potential models for unitary councils in Hertfordshire,” said the statement from the leaders.

“Over the coming weeks, each of our councils will make their own decision on which of the three options they believe will be in the best interests of our local areas and our county.

“These decisions will be informed by our shared evidence base, which will then be reflected in our joint submission to Government at the end of November.”

Councils from across the county now have until November 28 to finalise their submission to Government.

If the 11 councils do not reach a collective agreement, a number of proposals could be submitted as part of the process. But each council could only back a single option.

According to the expected timeline, formal consultation would be expected to be launched next spring.

And a decision on the reorganisation would be taken by the Government next summer.

A microsite detailing information on the options being considered by the council leaders in Hertfordshire was set up as part of the engagement process. And it can be found at www.hertfordshire-lgr.co.uk