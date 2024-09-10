Special needs education suffering in Herts due to 'underfunding and increasing need', council leader says

Services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are facing “a perfect storm of underfunding and increasing need”, according to the leader of Hertfordshire County Council Councillor Richard Roberts.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Roberts made the remark in a statement issued by the county council after SEND services in Hertfordshire were the focus of a parliamentary debate.

During that 30-minute debate – titled ‘SEND in Hertfordshire and Central Bedfordshire’ – Hitchin MP Alistair Strathern pointed to delays in the EHC (Education, Health and Care) assessment process, as well as the nature and the costs of the appeals system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He highlighted the provision of SEND support and appropriate school places, as well as raising questions about funding and workforce.

Hertfordshire County Council

And at the heart of the debate were details of the children, young people and their families who had been impacted by the system.

That included children who had been out of school “for years”, as well as parents who were said to have been “driven to despair” by a system that they felt forced them to “fight every step of the way” to secure support for their young person.

Following the debate, a statement issued on behalf of Councillor Roberts pointed to the challenges facing the SEND system, as well as the steps that were being taken to address them in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our SEND services, like those delivered by other local authorities up and down the country, continue to face a perfect storm of underfunding and increasing need, understandably leading to delays and dissatisfaction,” he said.

“By delivering millions of pounds of additional investment and radically transforming the way in which we work, bringing in more staff with lived experience of SEND we are genuinely turning a corner, delivering higher quality services, better overall outcomes and improved communication.

“We know it will take time for all families to experience these improvements and there is more to do and I’m confident that with the additional funding, increased expertise and day to day support, children and parents in Hertfordshire will continue to see the way we deliver SEND services improve.”

Last November an inspection report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission also pointed to ‘systemic failings’ in the provision of SEND services in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It found that too many children and young people with SEND wait too long for their needs to be assessed and for suitable provision that meets their needs.

It found too many parents and carers experience poor communication and significant delays in relation to EHC needs assessments and reviews.

And it found too many parents and carers have to resort to ‘formal routes’ to try to secure suitable provision for their child.

Since then the council has increased investment by more than £5m a year – funding additional EHCP officers in a bid to speed up and improve the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is continuing with investment in a continuing drive to increase the number of special school places available.

Meanwhile the council also points to data that suggests that – with regard to the ‘high needs’ grant – Hertfordshire is the third lowest funded authority per head in the country.

Officers suggest that if Hertfordshire were to receive the funding at the same rate ‘per head’ as the national average it would receive an additional £47m a year.