Results of Berkhamsted by-election confirmed by Dacorum Borough Council

The results of Berkhamsted’s by-elections have been released.

Following Thursday’s elections a candidate representing the Liberal Democrats has been elected to Dacorum Borough Council.

Will Jankowski will represent the Berkhamsted West ward of Dacorum after receiving the most votes. He was also elected to Berkhamsted’s town council.

The results for the Dacorum Borough Council voting was as follows:

-Will Jankowski, Liberal Democrats, 643 (Elected)

-Jim Lawler, Labour Party, 41 votes

-Ben Rolfe, Local Conservatives, 357 votes

-Rose Mary Sheridan, Green Party Candidate, 99 votes

The results for Berkhamsted Council were as follows:

-Timothy Daniel Brandwood, Green Party Candidate, 129 votes

-Will Jankowski, Liberal Democrats, 654 votes (Elected)

-Ben Rolfe, Local Conservatives, 366 votes

Dacorum Borough Council leader Sally Symington said: “Huge congratulations to Will Jankowski. Will brings a wealth of experience both as a former local councillor prior to moving to Berkhamsted and a passion for improving services for local residents.

“The by-election followed the very sad death of Councillor Robert Stewart who served the community with commitment and dedication, always putting residents front and foremost and endeavouring to solve the issues they faced.”

Robert Stewart died in May of this year, his death was announced by Berkhamsted Town Council.

Councillor Symington described him as a councillor who served his community with “enthusiasm, diligence and a strong commitment to delivering for residents”.

She said in May: “It was a privilege to work with him. Robert brought his experience of working in central government to local government and was a highly valued Chair of the Audit Committee.”