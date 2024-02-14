Polling station change announced in Tring ahead of this week's by-election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Tring will head to the polls on a bumper by-election day across the country.

Candidates from four parties are contesting a Tring West and Rural ward by-election on Thursday, February 15, following a vacancy on Dacorum Borough Council.

Thirty-five miles away in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, voters will elect a new MP after constituents chose to remove Peter Bone from office in a recall petition.

Mr Bone, a former Conservative MP, was suspended after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel found he broke sexual misconduct rules by indecently exposing himself to a staffer during an overseas trip.

In Kingswood, near Bristol, Chris Skidmore’s resignation earlier in 2024 triggered another Parliamentary by-election.

Another former Conservative MP, Mr Skidmore resigned “in protest at the government’s decision to prioritise and politicise new oil and gas licences above a sensible investment plan for the future”.

Dacorum Borough Council has warned residents taking part in the Hertfordshire poll of a ballot box venue change.

“Please be aware that Goldfield School is unavailable for this election,” a statement reads.

Residents who usually cast their vote in the school must instead use the Roman Catholic Church Hall in Langdon Street.

Polling cards posted through each voter’s door feature details of their assigned ballot box – in either Langdon Street’s Roman Catholic Church Hall, Long Marston Victory Hall, or Wilstone Village Hall.

The election is taking place after Liberal Democrat councillor John Mottershead resigned due to ill health.

The candidates due on the ballot paper are:

Conservative candidate Mike Hicks

Labour candidate James Lawler

Liberal Democrat candidate Caroline Smith-Wright

Green candidate Joe Stopps

Voters must bring an accepted form of photo ID to the polling station.