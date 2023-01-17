Voters will need to show photographic ID to vote in polling stations at this year’s local elections.

Dacorum Borough Council is urging people to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking that they have an accepted form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth driving licence; and some travel passes, like an older person’s bus pass.

This is the first time voters are asked to provide ID at polling stations

People with expired IDs can still use them, as long as they are recognisable from the photo. Those voting by postal vote do not ID.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online here.

The requirement to show photo ID at polling stations is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act. The law was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time in May.

Director of electoral administration and guidance, Ailsa Irvine, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.”

Claire Hamilton, Chief executive and returning officer at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “With elections taking place in Dacorum on 4 May 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.”

She added: “Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Dacorum Borough Council’s electoral services team.

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team on [email protected] or 01442 228000.”