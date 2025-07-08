The change acknowledges grief following pregnancy loss is just as profound, no matter when it happens

The Government has announced a planned amendment to its new Employment Rights Bill

It would give all parents experiencing pregnancy loss the right to take bereavement leave

At the moment, this is only available after 24 weeks of pregnancy

One child loss charity says the change could see miscarriages formally recognised as bereavement for the first time

Families experiencing the loss of an early pregnancy will soon be legally able to take much-needed time off work to grieve.

This week, the Government announced that it would add a new amendment to the Employment Rights Bill extending protected bereavement leave to families suffering miscarriages or other early pregnancy losses, who would currently not be eligible. The Bill, currently making its way through the House of Lords, also seeks to make sweeping changes to workers’ rights – including an end to zero-hour contracts, and ‘day one’ sick pay benefits.

Each year across the UK, an estimated 250,000 pregnant people will sadly experience a miscarriage. A further 12,000 will be impacted by ectopic pregnancies – where a fertilised egg implants itself outside the womb.

The Government described the new addition as a “compassionate change”, one which acknowledges that the grief following pregnancy loss can be just as profound regardless of when it happens. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor said that no one going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss should have to go back to work before they are ready.

But what exactly is going to change for working families experiencing a pregnancy loss? Here’s what you need to know:

Under the change, parents who suffer a loss at any stage of pregnancy will have access to legally protected leave | (File image: Kieferpix/Adobe Stock)

What will change for families who have lose an early pregnancy?

Currently, statutory parental bereavement leave – which covers two weeks – is only available to parents who lost a child under the age of 18, or who have experienced a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Some eligible parents who have worked for their employer for more than six months may also be paid statutory bereavement pay (up to £187.18 a week) over this period.

But under the new changes, families who experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks will also be entitled to this protected bereavement leave. This means that both the person who has experienced the loss and their partner will both be able to take that time.

However, this won’t come into force right away. The Guardian reports that it is part of a final set of measurements included in the new Bill, unlikely to be introduced until at least 2027. The Bill itself is also yet to clear its third reading in the House of Lords.

The push for the new amendment was spearheaded by MP Sarah Owen, who is also chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee. She said that from both the powerful testimony she had heard and her own personal experience, she knew what a difference that bereavement leave would make.

“It is a bold and necessary move from this Government to see the UK become one of only a handful of countries in the world to recognise pregnancy loss as a bereavement and give workers the right to take time off to grieve,” she continued. “Nothing will ever take away the pain of losing a pregnancy, but this law change will provide workers with the security of time to grieve and help end the stigma of miscarriage for good.”

Miscarriage Association chief executive Vicki Robinson said they welcomed miscarriage and other types of pregnancy loss being formally recognised as bereavement for the first time. “We’ve been pleased to contribute to the Government’s decision making on this issue and are encouraged that our views, and those of our community, have been heard loud and clear – that pregnancy loss can be experienced as a bereavement like any other.

“We remain committed to working with the Government as the legislation progresses, to help ensure the new provisions meet the needs of everyone affected by pregnancy loss and support employers in implementing these vital changes,” she continued.

Dr Clea Harmer, chief executive of child loss charity Sands, added: “Families tell us how important it is to have the time they need after pregnancy and baby loss, and statutory leave for all employees, including partners, will help to provide this. We now look forward to a thorough consultation involving families affected by losses before 24 weeks.”

If you or someone you love has experienced a pregnancy loss, there are a number of places you can go for support. The NHS recommends reaching out to your GP to be connected with health and support services in your area. If you need someone to talk to, the Miscarriage Association runs a helpline you can reach by calling 01924 200 799 - or you can check out their other resources online here.