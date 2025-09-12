Official flag-raising event takes place in Hertfordshire for Emergency Services Day

The courage, commitment and compassion of those working in the emergency services in Hertfordshire have been recognised, as part of an event to mark Emergency Services Day.

Representatives from the Hertfordshire Constabulary, the Herts Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service attended a dedicated flag-raising ceremony at County Hall, in Hertford, on Tuesday.

And at that event, Deputy Lieutenant Darryl Keen – formerly chief fire officer in Hertfordshire – was among those to recognise the contribution of those in the emergency services.

“On this day, we join together across the United Kingdom to mark Emergency Services Day,” he said.

Emergency Services Day flag raising event (9/9/25) at Hertfordshire County Council. Image supplied by Hertfordshire County Council .

“It is an opportunity not only to celebrate the invaluable work of our emergency services but also to pause and reflect on the daily sacrifices made by those who dedicate themselves to protecting us.

“Every hour of every day, whether on the roads, in our homes, at sea, in the skies, or on the front line of medical care, men and women from the emergency services stand ready to respond.

“They are the people who run towards danger when others must run away. They bring reassurance in our darkest hours and hope when circumstances seem most desperate.”

In addition, Dep Lieut Keen highlighted the support of their families and of voluntary organisations.

And he honoured those who have lost their lives while serving in the emergency services.

“But today is not just about recognising those in uniform,” he said.

“It is about honouring the families who support them, often quietly and without recognition, as well as the volunteers and the many members of the wider NHS, search and rescue teams and community responders.

“Together they form an extraordinary network of service and resilience.

“We must also remember those who have given their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice is the highest possible price, and we hold their memory with deep respect and gratitude.”

Emergency Services Day is an annual event – on September 9 – that raises the profile of the emergency services across the UK.

Among those to attend the event at County Hall, on Tuesday, was county council chairman Councillor Laurence Brass, chief executive Angie Ridgwell and leader of the county council, Councillor Steve Jarvis.

Following the event, Councillor Jarvis said it had been an opportunity to recognise those in the emergency services.

“Emergency Services Day is an opportunity to recognise what all the emergency services do,” he said.

“And it’s an opportunity to remember the contribution that these people make to keep the people of Hertfordshire safe.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Allison Wren, deputy executive member for public health and community safety told the local Democracy Reporting Service: “The unseen work of Hertfordshire’s emergency services is extraordinary – often carried out quietly and without recognition, yet it saves lives every day.

“I will never forget witnessing the compassion and skill of a police officer who gently talked someone out of taking their own life. That moment showed to me how deeply the dedication and the humanity of the emergency services matters to the safety and well-being of our communities.

“I was delighted to attend the flag-raising ceremony at which all of our emergency services were celebrated.”