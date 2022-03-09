Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning appointed as Conservative Party Vice Chairman for Candidates

Sir Mike Penning with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Hemel Hempstead's MP has been appointed as the new Party Vice Chairman for Candidates.

Sir Mike Penning says he will focus on ensuring the Conservative Party has the best possible candidates united in their commitment to conservative values - and highlighted the value of 'down-to-earth life experience'.

The appointment was made by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden MP.

Oliver Dowden said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sir Mike to our growing team here at CCHQ. He will have a particular focus on making sure candidates are properly prepared for when they come into Parliament,”

Sir Mike said: “This is a great honour and a vital job in the run up to the next general election.

"I am committed to ensuring we have candidates with strong Conservative values and who come from all walks of life and backgrounds so that we can put forward the best team to represent our country in Parliament.

“As a former firefighter I know first-hand the value of having solid down-to-earth life experience so you can relate to people and really understand how national policies will play out on the ground and affect people’s lives.”