Meet the candidates vying to become a councillor in Hemel Hempstead at next by-election

Voters in Dacorum’s Hemel Hempstead Town ward will be heading to the polls next Thursday (21 November) to elect a new district councillor.

It comes after Councillor Sadie Hobson stepped down as a Liberal Democrat councillor in September, having been first elected in May 2023.

She won that election with 621 votes, against 555 for Victoria Santamaria (LD, also elected), 358 for Malik Ijlal (Lab), 351 for Rob Beauchamp (Con), 337 for Janet Ventiroso (Lab) and 307 for Mike Pound (Con).

Following the death of John Birnie earlier this year, another by-election will be held on the same day in Bennetts End ward.

Mohamed Fawzi is the Labour candidate for Hemel Hempstead Town ward. Credit: Labour party.

The Liberal Democrats lost their majority on Dacorum Borough Council in September after eight female councillors resigned the whip, citing concerns with the council’s handling of harassment complaints.

The Lib Dems remain the largest party, with 18 seats. The Conservatives have 17, there are ten independents, and there are four Labour representatives.

Polling stations for the by-election will be open from 7am until 10pm on 21 November.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked each candidate why voters should put a cross next to their name – you can find their answers below.

Neil Harden is the Conservative candidate for Hemel Hempstead Town ward. Credit: Conservative party.

Mohamed Fawzi – Labour

“I’ve lived in Hemel with my family for over 40 years – it’s our home. We use the same services you do, and our area’s success is personal to me, just as it is for you.

“I know that regardless of which party people support, we all want a councillor that will focus on improving local services and delivering for residents.

“It’s not much to ask but sadly at our Council it’s been missing for some time.

Silvi Sutherland is Reform UK candidate for Hemel Hempstead Town ward. Credit: Silvi Sutherland. Permission for use for LDRS partners.

“We all know the Conservatives fell apart nationally after focussing on themselves rather than the country.

“But what we’ve seen is the Lib Dems do the same locally with eight Lib Dem councillors resigning from their Party over alleged bullying and a toxic culture.

“It’s about time that our Council focussed on delivering for residents. That will be my focus from day one.

“Working for you on the issues that matter to you, including parking concerns, fly-tipping, housing issues and anti-social behaviour.

“I will make myself available and accessible to talk to residents and businesses all year long, through surgeries and ward walks so that your voice can be heard in and by the council.

“If you give me your vote, I will work tirelessly for you and with you.”

Neil Harden – Conservative

“For 25 years, Neil has called the heart of Hemel home, from the High Street in the Old Town to his current home near Leighton Buzzard Road.

“Neil has always been deeply committed to our community, recently leading the successful fight to keep parking at Gadebridge Park free.

“With 18 years’ of experience as a Councillor, Neil has a track record of delivering real results.

“He founded Dacorum’s Armed Forces Day and was instrumental in creating the popular Skate and Splash Parks, which continue to bring joy to local families and young people.

“During lockdown, Neil didn’t wait for someone else to act, he stepped up, setting up a food bank delivery service and personally delivering hundreds of food parcels to those in need.

“His long-standing work in the charity sector, helping the homeless, unemployed, and ex-offenders, shows his deep commitment to giving everyone a voice and a chance to succeed.

“Neil is passionate about bringing The Bury back to life as a vibrant space, and he wants your input!

“If elected, Neil will champion a future for The Bury that respects its rich history while keeping it a part of our community.

Aatish Pattni – Liberal Democrat

“Hemel is my home, and I’m committed to making it the best place possible for everyone who lives here.

“After suffering a stroke in the middle of my career, my perspective shifted, and I became deeply dedicated to supporting local disability organizations that stand up for people like me.

“Through my work with the Hertfordshire Stroke Association, Different Strokes, and the Herts County Co-Production Board for Disabilities, I’ve been honoured to help give a voice to those in need.

“My background in communications has allowed me to tell their stories and push for real change.

“Now, I want to give back to our town even more by becoming your local councillor.

“I know what it’s like to face tough times, and I’m ready to fight for the people of Hemel and work hard to make our community stronger, healthier, and more connected.

“Aatish’s plan for Town ward

“1. Better health access for all

“As a stroke survivor, I am incredibly grateful to the NHS for their role in my recovery. I want to be an advocate for better access to health services so that everyone has the support they need when it matters most.

“2. Protecting our environment

“I’m committed to preserving our beautiful green spaces and ensuring our community remains a pleasant, welcoming place to live. I’ll support initiatives to tackle antisocial behaviour and work to protect our heritage sites, such as the Old Town and Gadebridge Park.

“3. Supporting our community

“I believe in being a councillor who’s there all year round, not just at election time. I’ll stay in touch, listen to residents’ concerns, and make sure your voice is heard in every decision made for our ward.”

Silvi Sutherland – Reform UK

“I urge the residents of Hemel Hempstead Town to vote for me as your Reform UK candidate.

“I am fed up with the years of waste and mismanagement of the other parties.

“So I pledge to fight against a council tax increase and to instead spend the existing budget in a responsible way on what is essential and important whilst putting our own residents’ needs and wishes at the heart of everything.

“Furthermore, I absolutely promise that I am not, and will not, be in the market for freebies and backhanders!

“You probably all know by now what our national policies are, but it is time that we get involved at the local level, like with this by-election, to bring real change.

“We are winning council seats across the country so please go out and vote Reform UK on 21 November so I can be your no-nonsense and anti-woke representative in Hemel Hempstead Town!”

Christine Talbot – Green

A Green party spokesperson said: “Green Party voices are vital on local councils, offering practical answers to the real issues facing constituents of Hemel Hempstead Town.

“Christine Talbot, standing for Hemel Hempstead Town ward, now retired, worked and lives in Hemel Hempstead Town.

“There are shared concerns in Hemel Hempstead Town and Bennetts End wards, with a call for regeneration and protection of our urban green spaces, including Gadebridge and Coronation Fields, but also small local green spaces with safe road access, creating a sense of community.”

“Renovation of our shopping centres and enabling businesses to thrive, including investment in public transport, cycling and local parking resolution, builds greater access to our amenities.

“Residents would like to see economic inequalities addressed, with the provision of council communication drop-in hubs for residents without tech computer access.

“Bennetts End medical surgery also requires investment and improvement and both communities would like to see an improvement in repair response time for council housing stock.

“The Green Party supports local people, believes in investing in public services and building a safe and sustainable future for all, while keeping climate and ecological emergency at the heart of all policies.

“Vote Green for real hope and real change.”