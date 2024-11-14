Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters in Dacorum’s Bennetts End ward will head to the polls next Thursday (21 November), to elect a new district councillor.

It comes after Councillor John Birnie, an independent, died in August. He was first elected as a Conservative candidate in 2015 and served as mayor of Dacorum during 2022-23.

Councillor Birnie was re-elected in the May 2023 local elections, with 483 votes against 500 for Pete Hannell (Lab, also elected), 391 for Lin Greenfield (Lab), 359 for Mark Rogers (Con), 313 for Muhammad Khan (Con), 166 for Andy Lambert (Grn), 129 for Philip Lovell (LD) and 124 for Lynda Roe (LD).

Another by-election will be held on the same day in Hemel Hempstead Town ward, following Councillor Sadie Hobson’s resignation.

The Liberal Democrats lost their majority on Dacorum Borough Council in September after eight female councillors resigned the whip, citing concerns with the council’s handling of harassment complaints.

The Lib Dems remain the largest party, with 18 seats. The Conservatives have 17, there are ten independents, and there are four Labour representatives.

Polling stations for the by-election will be open from 7am until 10pm on 21 November.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked each candidate why voters should put a cross next to their name – you can find their answers below.

Lin Greenfield – Labour

“Residents want someone that will be upfront about what they will do. I’ve lived in Dacorum for over 30 years and have set out my plan.

“1. Bring back stability and credibility to our council. The Lib Dems are falling apart locally, with eight councillors resigning. I will focus on serving you and restoring quality public services.

“2. Hold regular drop-in advice surgeries to support you. I’ll be out speaking with you in your area to hear your views and to take those views to the council.

“3. Regular ‘Ward walks’ to report potholes, litter and more. I will report local issues for repair, helping to make our area cleaner and safer.

“4. Work with the police to tackle anti-social behaviour. I’ll meet regularly with our local police officers to share your concerns about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and wider crime.

“5. Work closely with our new Labour MP David Taylor. Only a Labour councillor working with our Labour government can ensure our fair share of the extra police, GP, and funding that our home deserves.”

Margaret Griffiths – Conservative

“With 32 years of experience as a local Councillor, including 24 years as deputy leader of Dacorum Borough Council, Margaret Griffiths knows how to deliver results.

“She’s the powerhouse behind the construction of over 500 new council homes and has spearheaded efforts to boost energy efficiency across the borough with upgraded insulation, windows, doors, and eco-friendly heating solutions.

“Margaret is deeply committed to the community. As vice chair of Community Action Dacorum, she’s always there to help, whether driving minibuses for community outings or personally taking elderly and vulnerable residents to hospital and doctor appointments.

“Her compassion extends to tackling homelessness; she commissioned the building of The Elms hostel and has participated in 8 sleepouts for DENS to raise awareness and funds.

“You might also recognise Margaret from her long-standing volunteer work with the local Scouts, where she’s been a dedicated leader at events from the local level to international stages.

“Margaret is not just a councillor; she’s a mother and a new grandmother. Her deep roots in the community make her the ideal choice to keep Bennetts End moving forward.

“For a councillor who truly cares, vote Margaret Griffiths.”

Lloyd Harris – Liberal Democrat

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said Lloyd Harris, a former councillor for Highfield, is running “to advocate for the residents of Bennetts End”.

Lloyd Harris said: “I am seeking election so I can help people.

“Whether it’s parking, traffic concerns, or other local issues, I want to be your voice on the council.”

Andrew Lambert – Green

A Green party spokesperson said: “Green Party voices are vital on local councils, offering practical answers to the real issues facing constituents of Bennetts End.

“Andy Lambert was brought up in Hemel Hempstead in the 1970s and attended Longdean School. He has lived in Bennetts End ward for the last 15 years.

“There are shared concerns in Bennetts End and Hemel Hempstead Town wards, with a call for regeneration and protection of our urban green spaces, including Gadebridge and Coronation Fields, but also small local green spaces with safe road access, creating a sense of community.

“Renovation of our shopping centres and enabling businesses to thrive, including investment in public transport, cycling and local parking resolution, builds greater access to our amenities.

“Residents would like to see economic inequalities addressed, with the provision of council communication drop-in hubs for residents without tech computer access.

“Bennetts End medical surgery also requires investment and improvement and both communities would like to see an improvement in repair response time for council housing stock.

“The Green Party supports local people, believes in investing in public services and building a safe and sustainable future for all, while keeping climate and ecological emergency at the heart of all policies. Vote Green for real hope and real change.”

Andrew Lambert said: “I believe in social justice, improving the lives of, and advocating strongly for the concerns of Bennetts End residents.

“I am passionate about creating a fairer, more prosperous society within a safe and sustainable environment.”

Christopher Morris – Reform UK

“I’m Chris Morris, and I’m standing in this election because I believe Bennetts End deserves better than the usual limited choices.

“Labour and the Conservatives have both failed to address the problems they’ve created at the national level, leaving local communities like ours to bear the cost.

“The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, lack the resolve to bring real change.

“That’s why I’m running with Reform UK—we offer a genuine alternative for those who want to see accountability, action, and a fresh approach.

“Reform UK stands for common sense policies that put local people first.

“We’re committed to stopping wasteful council spending, ensuring local housing prioritises our community’s needs, and improving access to essential healthcare and other services.

“I’m not here to make empty promises but to be your strong, practical voice on the council.

“My background in professional education has taught me the importance of listening and delivering results.

“With your support, we can send a clear message that Bennetts End deserves more than managed decline—it deserves real representation and positive change.”