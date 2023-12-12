South West Hertfordshire MP, Gagan Mohindra, has spent time shadowing staff at a local charity shop to understand more about the role they play in funding hospice care in the area.

Mr Mohindra visited the Rennie Grove Peace charity shop on High Street in Berkhamsted which is one of the charity’s successful ReLoved Boutiques stocking an array of high-end and designer men’s, ladies and children's wear. During the visit he spent time getting to know the staff and volunteers, learning more about the operations of working in a charity shop and even browsing the shelves to see what items were available during the busy run up to Christmas.

The visit was inspired by Hospice UK’s national initiative to encourage MPs across the country to visit their local hospice care provider. The theme of the initiative - ‘We Are Hospice Care’ - sheds light on the people who make up a hospice, celebrating the breadth, diversity and excellence of the hospice workforce. From clinical staff to bereavement counsellors, kitchen staff to shop volunteers, the people who make up a hospice are what makes hospice care so special.

Over 40,000 people work in charitable hospices across the UK. Hospices support more than 300,000 people every year and work across the system to reduce pressure on the NHS and train and support heath and care workers. But right now is a challenging time for hospices, and the need for hospice care is growing. The cost-of-living crisis has seen their costs soar, making fundraising for the majority of their income increasingly challenging.

Area Manager, Alison Jones, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Gagan Mohindra to the shop and show him how everything works. The work that staff and volunteers do in our 32 High St shops around Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire is invaluable to the running of the charity. Our retail operation generates crucial funds for the charity and Rennie Grove Peace couldn’t provide all the services it does for patients without this vital contribution.”

Gagan Mohindra MP added:

“Rennie Grove Peace Hospice is a fantastic local charity and one that I’m always keen to support. It was great to spend time chatting to the team in the shop about how their work supports the care that is provided to people in our local area who are living with a life-limiting illness.”