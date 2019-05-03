LOCAL ELECTIONS: Tory majority slashed after big Lib Dems gains in Dacorum

The Tories saw their huge 2015 majority slashed at the Dacorum Local Elections this morning after the Lib Dems gained 14 seats.

Despite the Conservatives winning 31 seats for a majority, three Tory cabinet members including community services portfolio holder Cllr Neil Harden were not re-elected.

In total the Lib Dems won 19 seats, a huge gain from the five seats they picked up in 2015.

Lib Dem leader Cllr Ron Tindall told the Gazette: "All our candidates found that their hard work paid off, and their commitment to serving their communities means that we exceeded my expectations.

"We will be a group that will force the Conservatives to account for their decisions."

Labour, who were defending two seats, were wiped out completely from the council.

While Independent candidate Jan Maddern retained her Nash Mills seat.

More to follow.