The Lib Dems have won in Dacorum as the 2023 election results are announced.

The people of Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Berkhamsted and beyond voted yesterday in the all-out elections for Dacorum.

Each of the 51 council seats were up for election.

The counts have been taking place with results trickling through across the country. Although the count in Dacorum was delayed after a staff member was taken ill.

Results have now been announced in full, though.

And it is a win for Lib Dems who gain from Conservatives on the district council.

It's one of three councils the Lib Dems have won control of so far, along with other traditionally Conservative seats, Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as Stratford-on-Avon District Council in Warwickshire.

The Forum

DACORUM RESULTS OVERALL:

Liberal Democrats - 28 seats, up nine on last elections.

Conservatives - 18 seats, down 13 on last elections.

Labour - 3 seats, up 3 on last elections.

Independent - 2 seats, up 1 on last elections.

You can see a full breakdown by ward on the Dacorum Borough Council website.