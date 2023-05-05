News you can trust since 1858
Lib Dems win Dacorum as 2023 election results are announced

It's a Lib Dem gain from the Conservatives in Dacorum

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:17 BST

The Lib Dems have won in Dacorum as the 2023 election results are announced.

The people of Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Berkhamsted and beyond voted yesterday in the all-out elections for Dacorum.

Each of the 51 council seats were up for election.

The counts have been taking place with results trickling through across the country. Although the count in Dacorum was delayed after a staff member was taken ill.

Results have now been announced in full, though.

And it is a win for Lib Dems who gain from Conservatives on the district council.

It's one of three councils the Lib Dems have won control of so far, along with other traditionally Conservative seats, Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as Stratford-on-Avon District Council in Warwickshire.

The ForumThe Forum
The Forum

DACORUM RESULTS OVERALL:

Liberal Democrats - 28 seats, up nine on last elections.

Conservatives - 18 seats, down 13 on last elections.

Labour - 3 seats, up 3 on last elections.

Independent - 2 seats, up 1 on last elections.

You can see a full breakdown by ward on the Dacorum Borough Council website.

You can follow the results from all over the country live as they come in via our Local Democracy reporting service partnership with our colleagues at the BBC.

