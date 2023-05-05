Lib Dems win Dacorum as 2023 election results are announced
It's a Lib Dem gain from the Conservatives in Dacorum
The people of Hemel Hempstead, Tring, Berkhamsted and beyond voted yesterday in the all-out elections for Dacorum.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each of the 51 council seats were up for election.
The counts have been taking place with results trickling through across the country. Although the count in Dacorum was delayed after a staff member was taken ill.
Results have now been announced in full, though.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And it is a win for Lib Dems who gain from Conservatives on the district council.
It's one of three councils the Lib Dems have won control of so far, along with other traditionally Conservative seats, Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as Stratford-on-Avon District Council in Warwickshire.
DACORUM RESULTS OVERALL:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrats - 28 seats, up nine on last elections.
Conservatives - 18 seats, down 13 on last elections.
Labour - 3 seats, up 3 on last elections.
Independent - 2 seats, up 1 on last elections.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can see a full breakdown by ward on the Dacorum Borough Council website.
You can follow the results from all over the country live as they come in via our Local Democracy reporting service partnership with our colleagues at the BBC.