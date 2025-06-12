Leading Hertfordshire County Councillor vows to improve special education services
Liberal Democrat Councillor Watkin was named as the council’s executive member for education, SEND and inclusion following the local elections in May.
And speaking at the first meeting of the council’s new education, SEND and inclusion cabinet panel, he outlined the deliberate change in emphasis.
“It is a privilege to chair today’s panel as the newly elected portfolio holder for education, SEND, and inclusion,” he said.
“When accepting the role, I purposefully included SEND and Inclusion in the title of my portfolio to indicate my intention to focus on these areas as a key issue under this new political administration.”
Back in 2023 an inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission found there had been”systemic failings” in the provision of SEND services in Hertfordshire.
They found that too many children with SEND in the county were waiting too long for their needs to be met and for provision to be put in place.
And since then officials from the county council – and NHS services – have been working on an action plan to address the inspectors’ concerns.
“We know that the issue of SEND is both critical and complex—not just here, but across the country,” said Councillor Watkin.
“Families are facing real and growing challenges.
“In Hertfordshire alone, we’ve seen a 27 per cent rise in requests for EHC Needs assessments in the past year, a 32 per cent increase in those waiting for specialist provision, and a continued 24 per cent year-on-year rise in requests for neurodiversity assessments.
“These numbers reflect the difficulties our families and schools are facing and a system under immense pressure.”
Councillor Watkin acknowledged the “dedication and hard work” that had already gone into improving SEND services.
And he said the challenge facing the council was to make every family and every school feel the benefit of the improvements that have been made.
Councillor Watkin has already signalled plans for a SEND summit later in the year, that would bring together children and young people, families, schools, and system leaders to “share experiences, identify opportunities, and shape the future.”
And at the meeting, on Friday he emphasised that they would “really listen” to those voices – and ensure their concerns were responded to.
“Together we will work with you to understand the challenges and co-create solutions that are both ambitious and achievable within the national context we face,” he said.
“Together, with empathy, partnership, and determination, we can build a system that truly works for every child and every family in Hertfordshire.”
At the meeting members of the cabinet panel were presented with the latest available SEND and inclusion performance data – that included data on the EHCP process and appeals and those waiting for specialist provision, as well as children who are home educated and those ‘missing education’
It also included data on permanent exclusions and those 16-18 year olds who are not in education, employment or training.
