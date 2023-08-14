Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead selected and announced.

David Taylor was yesterday [Sunday 13th August] selected to stand as Labour’s Parliament candidate for Hemel Hempstead. David represented Hemel Hempstead in Youth Parliament back in 2001 and is now excited to have the opportunity to do so in Westminster in 2024.

David stood as a candidate in Adeyfield East in the local elections this year and came within 34 voters of unseating the former Conservative Leader of Dacorum Council, showing the clear progress Labour are making in the area.

David Taylor has been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Labour Party - David Taylor

All of David’s family are from Hemel, with both sets of his grandparents moving there after the war. He is a former advisor to Gordon Brown and has spent his life helping others. He currently works for a charity helping people in some of the poorest parts of the world earn a fair wage.

Speaking after his selection, David Taylor, said;

“I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Hemel Hempstead.

“All of my family is from Hemel, and I want to do everything I can to help people here struggling with the Tory cost of living crisis. As your MP, that would be my first priority.

“I have already met with a wide range of charities and community groups working on the frontline to identify ways I can support their brilliant work. I will join them in rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck into the community response to the crisis.

“I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to Labour Party members in Hemel Hempstead for putting their trust in me. The Tories are holding Hemel Hempstead back, and I will be working hard, listening to local people and making the case for electing a Labour MP and a Labour government.”

GENERAL ELECTION 2024