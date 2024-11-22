Labour and the Conservatives gain seat each on Dacorum Borough Council after by-elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour and the Conservatives have gained a seat each on Dacorum Borough Council following by-elections on Thursday (21 November) in Hemel Hempstead Town and Bennetts End wards.

The result means that the Liberal Democrats, who lost their majority in September, are now tied for the largest party with the Conservatives on 18 seats each.

Lin Greenfield, Labour’s candidate in Bennetts End, won by just five votes—318 voters placed their cross next to her name against 313 for Conservative candidate Margaret Griffiths.

In Hemel Hempstead Town, however, Neil Harden won comfortably for the Conservatives, with 347 votes—well ahead of second-placed Liberal Democrat candidate Aatish Pattni, who finished with 174 votes.

Turnout in both wards was low—16.2 per cent in Bennetts End ward and 13.42 per cent in Hemel Hempstead Town ward.

The by-elections were called after the death of John Birnie, independent councillor for Bennetts End ward, and the resignation of Sadie Hobson, Liberal Democrat councillor for Hemel Hempstead Town ward.

The full result in Bennetts End was as follows:

Lin Greenfield (Labour) – 318

Margaret Griffiths (Conservative) – 313

Andrew Lambert (Green) – 102

Christopher Morris (Reform UK) – 92

Lloyd Harris (Liberal Democrat) – 32

The full result in Hemel Hempstead Town was as follows:

Neil Harden (Conservative) – 347

Aatish Pattni (Liberal Democrat) – 174

Mohamed Fawzi (Labour) – 147

Silvi Sutherland (Reform UK) – 79

Christine Talbot (Green) – 45

Lin Greenfield said she was “completely overwhelmed” by the result.

She said: “I’m very grateful to the residents of Bennetts End for trusting me to carry on the work I’ve already been doing with Pete and helping the local community.”

One of her priorities will be tackling anti-social behaviour – “As a woman, I don’t always feel safe walking on the streets at night, and we really should feel safe in our community” – and Cllr Greenfield added that she hopes her business background will stand her in good stead for life as a councillor. She also paid tribute to her “amazing” team and those who had canvassed for her.

On the narrow margin of victory, Labour group leader Cllr Angela Mitchell said: “Five votes, five councillors, it’s our lucky number!”

Cllr Colette Wyatt-Lowe, president of Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association, said Cllr Harden – who has served as a councillor before – will bring “energy, enthusiasm and knowledge” to the role.

“He’ll bring so many of his skills – he’s articulate, he’s cheerful, and he’s got things he wants to do, like make sure the Bury stays a community asset – things that really matter to local people.”

She described the result in Bennetts End ward as “a narrow loss for Margaret [Griffiths], but it was a huge loss for Dacorum Borough Council”.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat-run council, Cllr Adrian England, said it had been a “weird” polling day, with temperatures not far above freezing.

He said: “It was cold, it was dark, the turnout was massively low.

“It makes it really hard to draw hard and fast conclusions.”

He suggested the result in Hemel Hempstead Town, where the Lib Dems were seeking to retain the seat, with a split vote shows “our voting system needs to be replaced”.

But, Cllr England added: “There’s no doubt we went into it with a hard wicket, with our previous candidate going to university”.

“I had many conversations with people on the doorstep about how we felt it was a good thing to have a young candidate – somebody who doesn’t look like me! – and I still feel it was the right thing to do, but when you’re in your twenties, you sometimes make the decision that you’re going to university.”

On the tie between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives as the largest party, he said: “We will continue to try and agree on sensible things, as we have done since the council has been in no overall control.”

David Taylor, Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “I’m delighted that Lin’s been elected.

“She’s been a fantastic community activist for many, many years in Hemel.

“She was a little bit unlucky not to get elected the first time around when she stood in 2023, and so I’m absolutely delighted she’s now in the chamber and has increased our group to five fantastic councillors.”

He also offered his congratulations to Neil Harden and his commiserations to Labour candidate Mohamed Fawzi in Hemel Hempstead Town ward.

There are now 18 Liberal Democrat and 18 Conservative councillors, alongside ten independents and five Labour representatives.

The Lib Dems lost their majority in September when eight female councillors resigned the whip, citing concerns with the council’s handling of harassment complaints.

In 2023, the two seats in Bennetts End ward were won by John Birnie and Labour’s Pete Hannell, while the two seats in Hemel Hempstead Town were both won by Liberal Democrat councillors.