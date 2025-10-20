Inspectors to assess Hertfordshire education services two years after damning report

The provision of services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is back under the spotlight, as inspectors return to Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in July 2023, an inspection of SEND services – by OFSTED and the Care Quality Commission – found there were “widespread and/or systemic failings” in provision.

In response, Hertfordshire’s ‘SEND local area partnership’ – which is led by the county council and the Herts and West Essex Integrated Care Board – drew up a priority action and improvement plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, inspectors have returned to the county to monitor progress so far, with a full inspection expected next year.

Hertfordshire County Council

During their monitoring visit, the inspectors are expected to focus on two areas that were highlighted in the initial inspection as requiring ‘priority action’.

They are improvements in the way the partnership shares data and information across organisations, and the need for leaders from organisations within the partnership to work together better, to improve quality and accountability.

Officials from the partnership say they are “confident” that improvements have been made, since the inspection in 2023, while acknowledging there is “still more to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they say the monitoring visit is “an important milestone” in the process.

“The monitoring inspection is an important milestone in our improvement journey, but it is part of the process rather than the endpoint,” said a spokesperson for the Hertfordshire SEND Local Area Partnership

“We welcome the specific focus on our progress against the two areas identified as priorities for improvement.

“It’s important, for our families and everyone working across the wider SEND partnership in Hertfordshire, to recognise where progress has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are confident the progress we have made has led to improvements in the service we deliver, we recognise that not all families are feeling the full impact of these improvements.

“We know there is still more to do, and we are listening, learning, and working closely with families, children, schools, and partners to ensure progress is consistent, sustainable and continued.”

The monitoring visit – which is already underway – will take place over three weeks.

And according to county council officials, the result of the visit – either ‘effective action’ or ‘ineffective action’ – will be based on improvements across the two priority areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say they expect to receive formal feedback on the inspection within 30 working days – six weeks – of the end of the visit. And that feedback, say officials, will be published on the county council’s website.

The full re-inspection of the Hertfordshire SEND Local Area Partnership is expected three years after the last inspection, which took place in July 2023.