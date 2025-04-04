Hundreds nominated for Hertfordshire local elections as Dacorum candidates are revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Candidates from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Reform UK parties are to stand in every seat in the county council elections in Hertfordshire, next month.

All 78 seats on Hertfordshire County Council will be up for election on May 1.

And following the deadline for nominations, the ‘statement of persons nominated’ has now been published.

Those lists show that there will be 423 candidates battling it out across the county in the run-up to polling day.

Hertfordshire County Council

The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK will have candidates standing in all 78 divisions. And the Green Party will field candidates in 76 divisions.

Across the county 19 candidates will be standing for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – and three candidates each for the Heritage Party and for the Christian Peoples Alliance.

There are five candidates standing as Independents – and single candidates standing for the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, the British Democrats, the Transform Party and UKIP.

As the election was called, the county council administration had a Conservative majority – with the Tories holding 42 of the 78 seats.

The Liberal Democrats had 22 seats and Labour six – with five Independent councillors, one member of the Green Party and one councillor who had recently defected to Reform UK. One seat on the county council was vacant.

Of the five Independent councillors, four had initially been elected as candidates from the main parties (one Conservative, two Liberal Democrats and one Labour).

But whatever the electorate decide at the ballot politically, the council will be significantly different come May 2 – with 21 current councillors stepping down and a further six standing in different seats.

Fourteen existing Conservative councillors – that’s equivalent to one in three – are not standing for election this time.

And they include Councillor Bob Deering, executive member for sustainable economic growth Councillor Stephen Boulton and retiring chairman Councillor Terry Douris.

All six of the incumbent Labour councillors are standing for re-election.

But five Liberal Democrats are standing down – including former leader of St Albans City and District Council Councillor Chris White.

In order to vote in the county council elections in May 1, residents must register by April 11. Applications to vote can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Here are the Dacorum candidates:

BERKHAMSTED Gbola Adeleke – Conservative Geraint Cooksley – Labour Party Kevin Fielding – Green Party Adrian Steeples – Reform UK Nigel Taylor – Liberal Democrats

BRIDGEWATER Deborah Charlton – Labour Party Graeme Elliot – Conservative Party Fred Philpott – Reform UK Rose Sheridan – Green Party Caroline Smith-Wright – Liberal Democrats

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD EAST Daniel Bagley – Reform UK Paul De Hoest – Green Party Jenny Dickson – Labour Party Cathy McArevey – Liberal Democrats Andrew Williams – Conservative Party

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD NORTH EAST Lindsey Betts – Reform UK Bill Burgar – Green Party Brian Hall – Independent Nicholas Keay – Liberal Democrats Goverdhan Silwal – Labour Party Colette Wyatt-Lowe – Conservative Party

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD NORTH WEST Fiona Guest – Conservative Party Sherief Hassan – Green Party David Herring – Reform UK Angela Mitchell – Labour Party Carrie Proctor-Link – Liberal Democrats

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD SOUTH EAST Laura Berrill – Reform UK Margaret Griffiths – Conservative Party Andrew Lambert – Green Party Rebecca Mackenzie – Labour Party Jan Maddern – Independent Christopher Townsend – Liberal Democrats

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD ST PAUL’S Julie Banks – Conservative Party Robin Bromham – Liberal Democrats Mohamed Fawzi – Labour Party Paul Harris – Green Party Christopher Wright – Reform UK

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD TOWN Linda Ashdown – Reform UK Adrian England – Liberal Democrats Christine Ridley – Green Party Gary Ruff – Transform Party Janet Ventiroso – Labour Party William Wyatt-Lowe – Conservative Party

KINGS LANGLEY James Evans – Reform UK Jane Gibbons – Labour Party Susan Jordan – Liberal Democrats Ashley Lawrence – Green Party Richard Roberts – Conservative Party

TRING Justin Charlton-Jones – Conservative Party Jim Lawler – Labour Party Joe Stopps – Green Party Sally Symington – Liberal Democrats Andy White – Reform UK