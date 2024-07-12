How to contact your new MP

David has been sworn is the new MP for Hemel Hempstead.

David Taylor MP took the oath of allegiance at Westminster this week as the duly elected MP for Hemel Hempstead.

He’s currently in the process of setting up his new team and office in Hemel and is asking constituents to contact him by email on [email protected] with case work or queries until his phone lines are set up.

“It is the honour of my life to be elected to represent Hemel Hempstead and to support a Labour government at Westminster that has already taken strong steps to get Britain building again" said David. He added that he will be a champion for everyone in Hemel "regardless of how people voted, and I will be a strong voice for the town and villages at Westminster”.