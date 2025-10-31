Herts County Council unveils 'transformative' education strategy two years after damning report

Hertfordshire County Council has published the first draft of its next SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) strategy – nearly two years after a damning inspection by the care watchdog found “widespread and systemic failings”.

Following users’ feedback, the new strategy, for 2026-29, promises a “transformative shift” in how the authority engages with families, with an emphasis on “collaboration, communication and meaningful outcomes”.

It vows to enhance the voices of young people in shaping services through its three youth councils, as well as to extend its SEND Academy, which saw 138 people recruited by the local authority last October “to build expertise across front-line professionals”.

Improving communication across council services so that it is “clearer and more compassionate” is also highlighted as an aim.

Elsewhere, early intervention is cited as a key consideration, with families even without a formal diagnosis accessing help using webpages such as the Local Offer website and the Neurodiversity Hub.

The draft document highlights several improvements made since the previous SEND strategy was adopted in 2022, including more timely assessments – 89% of new education health and care plans (EHCPs) were issued on time in September compared to 38% in July 2023.

It states more children and young people are receiving new EHCPs of “good” or “outstanding” quality, with 66% achieving the rating in the second quarter of 2025-26 (July-September) – up from just 5% in the same quarter two years earlier.

The strategy is set to be discussed at a meeting on Thursday (November 6) of the council’s education, SEND and inclusion cabinet panel. It will go out for public consultation before being finalised in April 2026. It can be read in full here.

An inspection of the council’s SEND service, published by the Care Quality Commission in November 2023, was highly critical, identifying failings that have “significant negative impact on the experiences and outcomes of children and young people”.

The county council shares responsibility for planning SEND services with the local NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB). This joint enterprise, referred to as the Hertfordshire SEND Local Area Partnership, has drafted the latest strategy with support from hospital trusts, 524 schools, four colleges and nine Delivering Specialist Provision Locally (DSPL) areas.

According to council documents, the strategy “first and foremost focuses on children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities aged 0 to 25” and aims to improve their experiences and outcomes, as well as those of their parents and carers.

It prioritises early intervention and close collaboration with families, with an emphasis on improving communication by widening knowledge of SEND issues across council areas.

Its priorities are summarised under a playful heading of “outcome bees”, which are listed as:

Be Included : Children, young people and families feel listened to, valued and feel a sense of belonging and have the opportunities and support they need.

: Children, young people and families feel listened to, valued and feel a sense of belonging and have the opportunities and support they need. Be Independent : Children and young people have connections, information and skills to make decisions about their lives and future.

: Children and young people have connections, information and skills to make decisions about their lives and future. Be Ambitious : Every child, particularly those who are disadvantaged, is empowered with a good start in life and the ability to thrive in education and beyond in order to achieve their full potential.

: Every child, particularly those who are disadvantaged, is empowered with a good start in life and the ability to thrive in education and beyond in order to achieve their full potential. Be Safe : Children and young people get help to stay safe from harm in their home, community and online in order to feel protected and secure.

: Children and young people get help to stay safe from harm in their home, community and online in order to feel protected and secure. Be Healthy : Children and young people get the best start in life and are supported to be healthy.

: Children and young people get the best start in life and are supported to be healthy. Be Resilient: Building individual and community resilience and promoting inclusion within our communities to enable children, young people and their families to thrive and cope with the pressures they face.

The document repeatedly stresses the amount of public engagement that has gone into the draft – citing September’s SEND Summit, which invited the public to make observations, as well as “50 hours of county councillor and officers’ time spent meeting with over 130 parent carers” and 531 responses to a parent carer survey, among other evidence.

As of July, there were 365,400 children and young people under 25 living in Hertfordshire. Of these, 9,804 have EHCPs and 31,966 pupils require special educational needs support – representing 18.5% of all pupils.

Council data shows that 1,339 (40.42%) of children involved with social services have an active EHCP in place, accounting for 9.3% of all children with an EHCP.

The local authority received 4,616 new referrals for speech and language therapy last year, while requests for EHC needs assessments for children with physical disabilities tripled between 2020-21 and 2023-24.

The current Hertfordshire SEND Strategy was developed during 2021 by the partnership and launched in 2022. It was written at the height of the Covid pandemic, which significantly limited its scope for face-to-face services and community engagement.