Herts Council proposes donating £2.7m to 'substantial' fire station upgrades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire County Council plans to set aside almost £3m to improve and maintain fire stations – modernising them for a workforce that includes increasing numbers of women.

A number of the county’s fire stations were constructed back in the 1950s – and can still include communal areas for sleeping and changing designed for a workforce that was exclusively male.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with increasing numbers of female firefighters joining the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, there is a now a move to modernise fire stations too.

The council hopes to modernise the fire stations

Budget proposals for 24/25 – which are currently being scrutinised by county councillors – include a ‘substantial’ £2.7m capital programme to improve conditions of a number of fire stations.

And that builds of almost £2.8m invested last year, with plans for another £1.216m in 25/26 – bringing the planned three-year capital investment to £6.749m.

Planned work will include ‘health and safety’ improvements – such as the installation of decontamination units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But there is also a drive to ensure that fire stations are modern and comfortable spaces for firefighters to rest in-between call-outs.

And that includes the provision of areas that offer greater privacy for those that prefer not to sleep or change in a group.

Executive member for public health and community protection Councillor Morris Bright believes it will improve facilities for existing firefighters – as well as attracting a more diverse group of people into the service.

He stresses that firefighters have to be able to be comfortable in fire stations, in-between call-outs to ‘what can be shockingly difficult situations’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he says part of that is ensuring that all genders have access to appropriate facilities for sleeping and changing.

“Most of the buildings we have were built in the 1950s at a time when all firefighters were men,” he said. “And so they need to be adjusted and updated.”

Of the latest cohort of 19 firefighters to complete training – there were six women.

According to the council’s budget document – known as the ‘integrated plan’ – there are ‘significant issues’ at a number of fires stations that ‘compromise our ambitions with regard to diversity and inclusion as well as well-being and our ability to properly support our staff in the workplace’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The planned capital works, according to the budget document, will improve the work environment at fire stations with a particular reference to equality and dignity in the workplace.

Improvements to fire stations will be part of a year-on-year programme. And it is believed that three stations will be prioritised as part of the programme in 2024/25.