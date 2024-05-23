Hertforshire County Council leader still hoping for devolution deal for Hertfordshire
Devolution allows for the transfer of powers – and funding – from central government to local government.
And earlier this year Hertfordshire applied for a ‘level two’ devolution deal, which would bring additional powers but retain the county’s two-tier structure.
No deal has yet been offered to the county – although officials have said it will be considered for a future offer.
And on Tuesday (May 21), the progress of the council’s application was highlighted at a full council meeting by Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Steve Jarvis.
He pointed to the cross party support for a level two devolution deal for Hertfordshire – that would not require reorganisation of the two-tier structure.
And he asked council leader Cllr Richard Roberts about the cost of the government’s decision to the county council and residents – financially and otherwise.
Cllr Roberts stressed he had not yet given up on the devolution deal being backed by the government.
He said: “There needs to be decentralisation – and with it both powers and funding finance – because we are trying to do ever more with a smaller pot of money.
“The demand on our services, but also the demand on local governance to deliver more or behalf of its of residents – the case has never been better made.
“We have made that case in the Growth Board. We have made that as collective leaders. And so far it hasn’t happened.
“I think my challenge is going to go down to not just to this government, but also to the next government – how do we provide the powers and the funding to do more, because that is at the back of your question?”
Cllr Jarvis said that it was “particularly disappointing” that Hertfordshire had not been included in the last round of devolution deals.
And he said this was “rumoured” to be because of an objection by a Hertfordshire MP.
“I know this objection didn’t come from Daisy Cooper – so it clearly came from a Conservative,” he said.
And he asked: “I wonder why the leader thinks it was not possible for a Conservative administration here and Conservative government in Westminster to convince Conservative MPs to support something that would clearly be of such benefit to the county.”
Cllr Roberts said that he was “delighted” that the majority of MPs had supported the bid – and that Daisy Cooper had not objected.
He added: “[…] I think devolution does give us an opportunity to build the transport system – particularly east west – for the future.
“How are we to build the HERT – that can link Hemel and St Albans and Hatfield – without some government support? So transport is critical.
“Our economy – £46bn of GVA every year. It’s one of the most important in the country. That must be maintained.
“Infrastructure support, that will be vital. And our environment – pressured from both London, but also from our own residents. How do we care for that ever more?
He added the county had taken on some 5,000 refugees and there were many areas that could enhance the council’s role through devolution.