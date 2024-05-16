Hertfordshire's newly elected PCC discusses policing issues raised by public during first meeting with chief constable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire’s new Police and Crime Commissioner has taken to the streets to speak to residents and business owners about issues affecting them

PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards travelled to Potters Bar alongside Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Neighbourhood Sgt Noel Buckley who covers the area. On a tour of Darkes Lane they spoke to shoppers concerned about speeding.

They also visited a chemist to speak to the manager about how shoplifting is dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip followed the PCC’s first meeting with Chief Constable Hall to discuss policing priorities and plans to make the county even safer.

PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards travelled to Potters Bar alongside Chief Constable Charlie Hall and met Neighbourhood Sgt Noel Buckley. Image: Gene Weatherley

Issues raised with the PCC by the public during the election were discussed, including residential burglary, shoplifting, firearms licensing, high impact crimes and visibility and responsiveness of policing.

They also discussed how technology could be used to cut the time officers spend on paperwork so they can spend more time on patrol.

Mr Ash-Edwards described the meeting as ‘positive’ and said he looked forward to working with Mr Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “One of my main roles as PCC is to hold the Chief Constable to account for the service delivered to Hertfordshire residents and to be the public’s voice in local policing. It was important to start addressing the issues which people have been raising with me on the doorstep.

“I believe the vast majority of the public want to see the police doing well and keeping the county safe. Policing is increasingly challenging and complex and I know that officers, staff and volunteers put themselves at risk every day to protect the public.

“Hertfordshire is one of the safest places in the country, but there is more that we can do. I will always champion the need for Hertfordshire to have effective and efficient policing that

tackles crime and supports victims”.

Following the meeting Mr Hall added: “I enjoyed our first formal meeting and I am looking forward to working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad