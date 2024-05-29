Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mount Prison has met its staff target, new figures show, as more prison officers were recruited across England and Wales.

It comes as the number of frontline prison officers has reached the highest level in over a decade.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice and the HM Prison and Probation Service show there were 248 full-time equivalent prison officers working at The Mount Prison as of March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This meant the prison exceeded its target of 226 officers in post.

The number of frontline prison officers has reached the highest level in over a decade. Photo: John Giles PA

Staff levels were up 12 per cent from the end of December, when the prison was short-staffed and missed the target by five officers.

Across England and Wales, 23,185 full-time equivalent prison officers were in post as of March, exceeding the target of 22,971. This was also the highest number in over a decade.

During the last quarter of 2023, prisons were short of 165 officers, while this figure was 1,180 in March of the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate figures show while prisons were still short-staffed in winter, 7,086 assault incidents took place, including 2,517 on staff members.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “People in prison should be engaged in exercise, education, employment and training, which overstretched, understaffed jails are unable to provide.

“Instead, people are warehoused in unsafe conditions for hours on end with nothing to do, with suicides and assaults becoming increasingly common.”

He said that the government plans to expand the prison population to almost 114,800 by 2028 were ‘particularly concerning’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To address the dire experiences of people at risk of suicide and self-harm, the Government must commit to investing in staffing and significant reductions in the prison population,” he added.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Our figures show the number of frontline prison officers has reached the highest level in over a decade, with 1,396 more officers in place compared to last year.