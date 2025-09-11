Hertfordshire social care officials are using 'ground-breaking' AI tools

Social care chiefs in Hertfordshire are using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify carers who may be on the brink of crisis.

Across the county, there are thousands of residents – partners, parents, children, siblings or friends – who are dealing with the pressures and strains of caring for a loved one.

And now social care officials at the county council are using an AI tool to identify when ‘carers’ may be in need of support.

It is one of a number of measures being used by the county council to prevent, delay or reduce the need for long-term care.

And it was highlighted at a meeting of the council’s adult care services cabinet panel on Tuesday.

The “ground-breaking” AI tool works by identifying a series of risk factors from anonymised case notes.

It’s currently being used in Hertfordshire to identify those caring for older people who are believed to be at risk of ‘carer breakdown’.

The information alerts officials that a phone call or additional support may be required to a particular individual.

And with the offer of timely support, officials hope they can enable those carers who wish to, to keep caring for longer – avoiding the need for those they care for to become dependent on long-term support.

At the meeting, councillors heard of one particular instance when the tool had enabled officials to identify a particular carer who had been exhausted and who was struggling with isolation.

In that case, officials reached out to the woman, who was her husband’s carer, offering support and signposting her to activities outside the home.

And after joining a local art group, the woman reported feeling less isolated, more confident, and better able to continue as a carer for her husband.

Director of planning and resources Jackie Albery, who is responsible for the council’s ‘connect and prevent’ programme, said they hoped the help would enable her to continue caring for her husband.

And in turn, that would enable him to stay at home for longer, which is what she said they both wanted.

According to the report presented to councillors, the AI tool has been developed with a private tech company.

All the data accessed by the AI tool, councillors heard, is anonymised – and decision-making is by county council officers, rather than by AI.

The AI tool is one element of the council’s ‘connect and prevent’ programme that sets out to “deliver better outcomes for people by preventing, delaying or reducing the need for long-term care”.

The programme, which has been running since 2023, aims to prevent, delay or reduce the need for long-term care – as well as delivering savings in the council’s care purchasing budgets.

And Ms Albery told the meeting it was “fair to say it is the biggest transformation programme across the council” – aiming to deliver savings of just under £25m.

In addition to preventative support for carers, the programme looks at ‘community connections’, ‘effective enablement’, ‘progressive reviews’ and ‘preventative transitions’.

Community connections aims to connect older people who ask for support with the support available in their community – making use of voluntary, community and faith offers.

Effective enablement is designed to enable more older people to access ‘enabling’ short-term services – in a bid to ensure those with the potential to regain independent living skills have the option to do so.

Progressive reviews aim to support those with learning disabilities, looking at goal-based plans that focus on increasing independence.

And preventative transitions aim to improve planning for young people moving into adult care services to enable them to be “as independent as they want to be”.

At the meeting interim director of adult care services, Helen Maneuf, said she was “heartened” to hear the views of the panel.