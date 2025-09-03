Hertfordshire politicians slam asylum hotel protests as 'calculated cruelty'

After a series of protests against the use of hotels for asylum-seekers, Labour county councillors in Hertfordshire have slammed attempts to “exploit refugee and asylum issues for political gain”.

They say the demonstrations are acts of “calculated cruelty” that have “no place in Hertfordshire”.

And they say they “do nothing to address the real challenges facing our communities”.

Instead, they say the demonstrations sow division, “risk turning neighbour against neighbour” and distract from urgent local needs.

Cllr Alistair Willoughby. Deputy leader of the Labour group. Hertfordshire County Council.

Leader of the council’s Labour group, Councillor Nigel Bell, says that Hertfordshire residents – and those who come to the county in search of safety – “deserve better”.

“When vulnerable people are turned into political targets, we must speak out,” said Cllr Bell, in a statement issued to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “Hertfordshire is built on compassion, fairness and community spirit. We will not allow those values to be undermined by campaigns that seek to divide us. Our residents deserve better than this, and so do the people who come here in search of safety.”

Meanwhile deputy leader of the Labour group, Councillor Alistair Willoughby, says Hertfordshire communities are stronger when they focus on solutions.

And he says that “exploiting the refugee crisis” distracts from the “real issues”.

Cllr Nigel Bell. Leader of the Labour group. Hertfordshire County Council.

“People in Hertfordshire want decent homes, fair wages and public services that work,” said Councillor Willoughby.

“Exploiting the refugee crisis solves none of that. It distracts from the real issues and deepens mistrust. Our communities are stronger when we focus on solutions, not scapegoats.”

Labour county councillors stress their support for the right to peaceful protest, as “a cornerstone of democratic life”.