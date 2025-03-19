Hertfordshire Music Service remains under council control despite charity suggestion

The Hertfordshire Music Service is to remain within the county county council, councillors have agreed.

Back in 2018 the council had determined that the service – which provides instrumental lessons and musical opportunities to schoolchildren – should seek charitable status.

But on Monday, a meeting of the county council's cabinet reversed that decision – deciding that the service should remain as a trading entity within the council.

Proposing the change, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning Councillor Caroline Clapper said the decision to seek charitable status had been taken in order to secure the long-term sustainability of the service.

But she said that since then the service had gone from “strength to strength”.

She said that through “careful financial management” and “a commitment to excellence” the service – which had required £2.6m of financial support from the council in 2022/23 – had now made a surplus.

And she said that from 2025/6 the service would no longer require the direct financial support from the council.

“This is an incredible achievement and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved,” said Cllr Clapper.

But beyond its financial success, Cllr Clapper pointed to the profound impact the service had on the lives of children across Hertfordshire.

She highlighted the work of the service -in ensuring that every child has the chance to experience “the joy and confidence that music brings”.

And she said the proposal would ensure that the service – which she described as “a jewel in Hertfordshire’s crown” – could continue to thrive, while remaining embedded in the wider support network that helps young people succeed.

Also welcoming the proposal was executive member for children, young people and families Cllr Fiona Thomson, who highlighted the work of the service with looked after children.

“This is a non-statutory service – and at times when councils are really under pressure its wonderful that this can continue,” she said.

“Music is good for the soul. And having seen some of the work that the music service do with the children that we look after, it’s just phenomenal. And the benefits are incredible.”

According to a report presented to the cabinet, in 2018 there had been concerns about the continued funding of the Hertfordshire Music Service, following the withdrawal of the Education Services Grant.

And it was thought the service would have greater potential to raise funds, market its services and build its profile if it were outside the direct control of the council.

Following that decision preparatory work began and a new leadership team was recruited.

But when the covid pandemic took hold in March 2020 the ‘exit’ project was paused. And the music service has continued to operate as part of the county council.