Hertfordshire local elections 2025: Every candidate standing this year

Hertfordshire County Council election on May 1 promises to be a five-horse race between the major parties – Labour, Conservatives, Reform, the Liberal Democrats and Greens – with all 78 seats on the council up for grabs.

Four of the biggest parties are fielding candidates in all 78 seats, while the Greens are fielding contenders in 77 out of 78.

Herts County Council is one of just 14 authorities holding elections this year, as many local counts have been delayed to 2026 as a result of the Government’s planned changes to local government.

The outcome of this year’s election could send a decisive signal of voters’ direction of travel following Labour’s victory at the general election last year.

Hertfordshire County Council

In 2021, the Conservatives won an overall majority on the council, led by Cllr Richard Roberts. The Tories currently have 46 seats, with the Lib Dems in second place at 22 seats, Labour at six, while the Greens and Reform each have one seat. Five independents also sit on the council.

But the last 12 months has seen the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as a political heavyweight, and observers will be keen to check on the party’s progress in this year’s local election.

Here, we outline the candidates in all 78 seats:

Cheshunt Central Green – Madela Baddock Liberal Democrats – Kostas Inchenko Reform UK – Siobhan Monaghan Conservative – Paul Seeby TUSC – Aaron Smith Labour – Zahra Spencer

Flamstead End and Turnford Green – Owen Brett Liberal Democrats – Dave Bromage Reform UK – Tony Hill TUSC – Robert Landon Labour – Madeline McFadden Conservative – Mark Mills-Bishop British Democrats – Ian Seeby

Goffs Oak and Bury Green Green – Ellie Austen Labour – Ed Dragusin Reform UK – Anthony Owen Conservative – Corina Gander TUSC – Bea Gardner Asker Liberal Democrats – David Payne

Hoddesdon North Liberal Democrats – Nick Belfitt Labour – Sarah Chapman Conservative – Alexander Curtis Reform UK – Giles Hall Green – Ian Kemp UKIP – Albert Nicolas TUSC – Pauline Sulman

Hoddesdon South TUSC – Josh Asker Reform UK – Adam Clayton Green – Sally Kemp Labour Co-op – Aeden Rooney Liberal Democrats – Tim Vizer Conservative – Steve Wortley

Waltham Cross Reform UK – James Beatty Liberal Democrats – Fabio Bonfante Green – Bob Gledhill Conservative – Dee Hart Labour – Enka Plaku TUSC – Christine Thomas

Berkhamsted Conservative – Gbola Adeleke Labour – Geraint Cooksley Green – Kevin Fielding Reform UK – Adrian Steeples Liberal Democrats – Nigel Taylor

Bridgewater Labour – Deborah Charlton Conservative – Graeme Elliot Reform UK – Fred Philpott Green – Rose Sheridan Liberal Democrats – Caroline Smith-Wright

Hemel Hempstead East Reform UK – Daniel Bagley Green – Paul de Hoest Labour – Jenny Dickson Liberal Democrats – Cathy McArevey Conservative – Andrew Williams

Hemel Hempstead North East Reform UK – Lindsey Betts Green – Bill Burgar Independent – Brian Hall Liberal Democrats – Nicholas Keay Labour – Goverdhan Silwal Conservative – Colette Wyatt-Lowe

Hemel Hempstead North West Conservative – Fiona Guest Green – Sherief Hassan Reform UK – David Herring Labour – Angela Mitchell Liberal Democrats – Carrie Proctor-Link

Hemel Hempstead South East Reform UK – Laura Berrill Conservative – Margaret Griffiths Green – Andrew Lambert Labour – Rebecca Mackenzie Independent – Jan Maddern Liberal Democrats – Christopher Townsend

Hemel Hempstead St Paul’s Conservative – Julie Banks Liberal Democrats – Robin Bromham Labour – Mohamed Fawzi Green – Paul Harris Reform UK – Christopher Wright

Hemel Hempstead Town Reform UK – Linda Ashdown Liberal Democrats – Adrian England Green – Christine Ridley Transform – Gary Ruff Labour – Janet Ventiroso Conservative – William Wyatt-Lowe

King’s Langley Reform UK – James Evans Labour – Jane Gibbons Liberal Democrats – Susan Jackson Green – Ashley Lawrence Conservative – Richard Roberts

Tring Conservative – Justin Charlton-Jones Labour – Jim Lawler Green – Joe Stopps Liberal Democrats – Sally Symington Reform UK – Andy White

Bishop’s Stortford East Reform UK – Mike Casey Heritage – Barry Hensall Liberal Democrats – Calvin Horner Labour – Paul Newell Conservative – David Snowdon Green – Andrew Zsibrita

Bishop’s Stortford Rural Liberal Democrats – Martin Adams ADF – Jane Fowler Reform UK – Jonathan Grose Labour – Susan Jackson Conservative – Mark Pope Green – George Williams

Bishop’s Stortford West Green – Maura Connolly Reform UK – Harrison Grose Labour – David Jacobs Liberal Democrats – Miriam Swainston Conservative – John Wyllie

Buntingford Labour – Ian Bell Liberal Democrats – Karl Harrington Conservative – Jeff Jones Green – Georgina Schwan Reform UK – Terry Smith

Hertford All Saints Labour – Nahum Clements Green – Ben Crystall Conservative – Sean Howlett Reform UK – Graham McAndrew Liberal Democrats – Andrew Porrer

Hertford Rural Conservative – Ken Crofton Liberal Democrats – Joe Howlett Labour Co-op – Rob Pinkham Green – Lydia Somerville Reform UK – Gayle Ward

Hertford St Andrews Green – Rachel Carter TUSC – Sean Figg Conservative – Ryan Henson Liberal Democrats – Geoff Madge Labour – Jack Risbridger Reform UK – David West

Sawbridgeworth Conservative – Eric Buckmaster Reform UK – John Burmicz Liberal Democrats – Julia Davies Labour – Dawn Newell Green – Sarah Santos

Ware North Reform UK – Nigel Adams Conservative – David Andrews TUSC – Bryan Clare Liberal Democrats – David Davies Labour – Jack Kidston Green – Kirsty Taylor-Moran

Ware South Reform UK – Joanne Belsey Conservative – Lesley Greensmyth Liberal Democrats – Freddie Jewitt Labour – Martin Smith Green – Steven Watson

Borehamwood North Conservative – Alexander Bright Labour Co-op – Parveen Rani Reform UK – Simon Rhodes Green – Narinder Sian Liberal Democrats – Hannah Uri Independent – Michelle Vince

Borehamwood South Green – Madalyn Biefeld Labour – Richard Butler Liberal Democrats – Annabel Hennessy Reform UK – Saul Jacob Conservative – Lucy Selby

Bushey North Liberal Democrats – Laurence Brass Conservative – David Carter Labour Co-op – Michael Mandonga Reform UK – Antony Michaelson Green – Michael Rayment

Bushey South Labour Co-op – Nik Oakley Conservative – Seamus Quilty Reform UK – Arabella Rolland Liberal Democrats – Chris Shenton Green – Matt Wheeler

Potters Bar East Conservative – John Graham Liberal Democrats – Lisa Griffin Labour Co-op – Tushar Kumar Green – David Lister Independent – Jonathan Meldrum Reform UK – Craig Young

Potters Bar West and Shenley Conservative – Morris Bright Liberal Democrats – Holly Gunning Green – Ed Poole Labour – Radhika Settipalli Reform UK – Louise Soffer

Watling Reform UK – Gus Channer Conservative – Caroline Clapper Liberal Democrats – Stuart Howard Labour Co-op – Satvinder Juss Green – Cheryl Stungo

Baldock and Letchworth East Liberal Democrats – David Chalmers Reform UK – Pippa Clayton Green – Tim Lee Conservative – Michael Muir Labour Co-op – Alistair Willoughby

Hitchin North Labour Co-op – Ian Albert CPA – Daisy Appoh Reform UK – Ashley Brandon Green – Deolinda Eltringham Conservative – Michael Goddard Liberal Democrats – Dominic Griffiths

Hitchin Rural CPA – Bob Adams Conservative – David Barnard Liberal Democrats – Sal Jarvis Green – Mary Marshall Labour – Nigel Mason Reform UK – Ravi Odedra

Hitchin South CPA – Sid Cordle Conservative – Anthony John-Goodman Liberal Democrats – Chris Lucas Reform UK – Tracy Maney Green – Elizabeth Ryder Ford Labour – Indie Sunner

Knebworth and Codicote Labour – Daniel Allen Liberal Democrats – Sandreni Bonfante Conservative – Ralph Muncer Reform UK – James Murray-Watson Green – Des Stephens

Letchworth North Conservative – Hammad Baig Labour Co-op – Tina Bhartwas Reform UK – Harrison Edwards Green – David Morris Liberal Democrats – Claire Winchester

Letchworth South Labour Co-op – Amy Allen Conservative – Terry Hone Green – Dugald Muir Liberal Democrats – Sean Prendergast Reform UK – Garry Warren

Royston East and Ermine Conservative – Callum Bartram-Bell Liberal Democrats – Ruth Brown Reform UK – Fraser Jones Labour Co-op – Sarah Lucas Green – Peter Wilkin

Royston West and Rural Conservative – Suzy Brandes Reform UK – Alan Deeney Liberal Democrats – Steve Jarvis Labour Co-op – Vijaiya Poopalasingham Green – Julie Rackham

Colney Heath and Marshalswick Liberal Democrats – John Hale Conservative – Frances Leonard Green – Sally Leonard Reform UK – Kaylee Muldoon Labour – Nick Pullinger

Harpenden North East Green – Lesley Baker Conservative – Teresa Heritage Reform UK – David Johnson Labour – Neil Mulcock Liberal Democrats – Stuart Roberts

Harpenden Rural Labour – Tom Chatfield Conservative – Ian Hawking Green – Oliver Hitch Reform UK – Philip Wells Liberal Democrats – Alison Wren

Harpenden South West Reform UK – Stephen Bird Green – Tanja Bruckmann-Rath Conservative – Matt Cowley Labour – Ben Dearman Liberal Democrats – Edgar Hill

London Colney Conservative – James Cook Labour – Mike Hobday Reform UK – Eleanor Jackson Liberal Democrats – Liz Needham Green – Mark Park-Crowne

St Albans Central Reform UK – David Appleby Labour – Mason Day Communist – Mark Ewington Green – Matt Fisher Liberal Democrats – Jojo Godfrey Conservative – Ambrose Killen

St Albans East Conservative – Richard Curthoys Reform UK – Jane Dawson-Davis Labour – John Paton Liberal Democrats – Anthony Rowlands Green – Lucy Swift

St Albans North Liberal Democrats – Helen Campbell Conservative – Don Deepthi Green – Livvy Gibbs Labour – Sarah Heiser Reform UK – Stewart Vassie

St Albans South Labour – Steve Clark Reform UK – Haylee Freedman Conservative – Graham Leonard Green – Juliet Voisey Liberal Democrats – Sandy Walkington

St Stephen’s Labour – Laurence Chester Liberal Democrats – Ajanta Hilton Reform UK – Craig Holliday Conservative – Stella Nash Green – Gabriel Roberts

Bedwell Green – Balgiisa Ahmed Liberal Democrats – Nigel Bye Reform UK – Peter Colley Conservative – David Denny-Stubbs TUSC – Steve Glennon Labour Co-op – Ellie Plater

Broadwater Reform UK – Janet Bainbridge Liberal Democrats – David Barks Labour Co-op – Coleen De Freitas TUSC – Helen Kerr Conservative – Adam Mitchell Green – Glen Rozemont

Chells Labour Co-op – Forhad Chowdhury TUSC – Mark Gentleman Reform UK – Robert Henry Green – Dave Ingarfill Conservative – Margaret Notley Liberal Democrats – Robert Parker

Old Stevenage Reform UK – Douglas Bainbridge Liberal Democrats – Jill Brinkworth Labour Co-op – Richard Henry TUSC – Trevor Palmer Green – Becca Watts Conservative – Maria Wheeler

Shephall TUSC – Barbara Clare Conservative – Victoria Facey Labour Co-op – Jackie Hollywell Liberal Democrats – Jaysica Marvell Green – Stephani Mok Reform UK – Wendy Rouse

St Nicholas Green – Jennifer Arndt Conservative – Phil Bibby Liberal Democrats – Neil Brinkworth TUSC – Amber Gentleman Reform UK – Matthew Hurst Labour Co-op – Claire Parris

Abbots Langley Independent – Sara Bedford Reform UK – Gavin Casey Labour – Pierce Culliton Conservative – Vicky Edwards Liberal Democrats – Stephen Giles-Medhurst Green – Jane Powell

Croxley Conservative – Gordon Elvey Liberal Democrats – Chris Lloyd Green – Chris Mitchell Reform UK – George Moss Labour – Jeni Swift Gillett

Rickmansworth East and Oxhey Park Green – Deesha Chandra Liberal Democrats – Raj Khiroya Reform UK – Sonja Flynn Conservative – Vishal Patel Labour – Bruce Prochnik

Rickmansworth West Reform UK – Dane Clarke Liberal Democrats – Simy Dhyani Labour – Margaret Gallagher Conservative – Paula Hiscocks Green – Malcolm Lee

South Oxhey and Eastbury Conservative – Christopher Alley Labour – Stephen King Green – Chris Lawrence Reform UK – Taylor Smith Liberal Democrats – Rhys Southall

Three Rivers Rural Reform UK – Melvyn Clifford Labour – Stuart Lines Liberal Democrats – Louise Price Conservative – Ciaran Reed Green – Roger Stafford

Central Watford and Oxhey Green – Matt Jones Labour – Sonu Masania TUSC – James O’Connor Liberal Democrats – Peter Taylor Reform UK – Neal Webber Conservative – Peter Williams

Meriden Tudor Reform UK – Mark Dixon Liberal Democrats – Penelope Hill Green – John Jowers Labour – Keith Morgan Conservative – Jennifer Raperport

Nascot Park Reform UK – John Craddock Green – Andrew Gallagher Labour – Minesh Pareek Liberal Democrats – Mark Watkin Conservative – Stephen Woodard

North Watford TUSC – Derek Foster Labour – Asif Khan Heritage – Sarah Knott Conservative – Danny Mosley Green – Bruce Perry Liberal Democrats – Richard Short Reform UK – Xiaolei Xie

West Watford Labour – Nigel Bell Liberal Democrats – Aga Dychton Reform UK – David Ealey Green – David Gordon TUSC – Mark O’Connor Conservative – Sanjaya Pant

Woodside Stanborough Conservative – Lola Adedoyin Reform UK – Malcolm Caborn Labour – Anne Joynes Green – Jake Mitchell Liberal Democrats – Tim Williams

Haldens Labour – Leo Gilbert Reform UK – John Redmond Conservative – Durk Reyner Liberal Democrats – Hillary Skoczylas Green – Lesley Smith

Handside and Peartree Conservative – Jeet Dhelaria Reform UK – Tom Holdsworth Green – Philip Hopley TUSC – Mark Kerr Labour – Darren Lewis Liberal Democrats – Gemma Moore

Hatfield East Reform UK – Michael Blissett Liberal Democrats – Helena Goldwater Green – Ian Gregory TUSC – Mark Pickersgill Conservative – David Rose Labour – Vaishali Shah

Hatfield North Liberal Democrats – Adam Edwards Labour – Beth Kelly Green – Andreas Kukol Conservative – Brian Seeger Reform UK – Pete Whitehead

Hatfield Rural Heritage – Mia Americanos-Molinaro Labour – Graham Beevers Green – William Berrington Liberal Democrats – Anthony Green Reform UK – Michael Southwell Conservative – Fiona Thomson

Hatfield South Labour – Kamal Hussain Reform UK – Jane Johnson Conservative – Teresa Travell Liberal Democrats – Paul Zukowskyj

Welwyn Liberal Democrats – Jacqueline Brennan Green – David Cox Conservative – Tony Kingsbury Labour – Andrew Osborne Reform UK – Mark Smith

Welwyn Garden City South Conservative – Marios Artemi Reform UK – Mark Biddle Green – Stephen Iwasyk Liberal Democrats – Jean-Paul Skoczylas Labour – Anthony Toole