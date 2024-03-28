Hertfordshire health leaders put spotlight on impact of housing on health
and live on Freeview channel 276
The impact of poor housing on health has been put under the spotlight at a meeting of the Hertfordshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board.
According to national data, one in seven homes in England fail to meet the ‘decent homes standard’.
And the failure to drive up housing standards means “hazards” in the home – including damp and mould – are estimated to cost the NHS £1.1bn a year.
The impact of housing conditions on health was put into the national spotlight in 2022, following an inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, in Rochdale, as a result of a severe respiratory condition. The coroner ruled it was due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home.
His death was highlighted at the meeting, where board members were told that, in Hertfordshire, damp and mould is a problem in more than 17,000 homes – with children known to live in 1,000 of those homes.
They heard there was an increased risk of damp and mould in poor quality, old housing and properties with high occupancy – with those living in ‘unaffordable rental situations’ reporting mould in 39 per cent of cases.
It was also reported there can be greater negative health outcomes for children under 14 – with over-65s are more likely to suffer serious consequences from living in a cold home.
Members heard the county’s public health team had appointed a ‘healthy places officer’ and there would be a Healthy Homes Alliance to address the issue of poor housing quality collectively.
They heard of proposals to create a single point of contact for health and housing referral service – offering support across a range of sectors.
And there are plans to consider the impact of the cost of living crisis on housing quality – prioritising vulnerable residents for heating and insulation interventions and raising awareness of schemes helping with fuel poverty.
At the meeting, GP Prag Moodley said doctors saw a lot of residents requesting they write to councils about the mould in their homes.
And he suggested that councils should have a “zero tolerance” on housing they controlled.
“I know that’s a challenge and costs money, ” he said. “But if you expect private landlords to follow, you have to lead by example.”
He also suggested residents took properties knowing about the problems because they had no other options.
Hertfordshire’s director of public health Sarah Perman said the 17,000 homes with a damp or mould problem was significant and should be a priority for the county’s Health and Wellbeing Board.
“It has had a high profile over the last couple of years,” said Ms Perman.
“Unfortunately it took the news around the Awaab Ishak’s death to give it the profile it deserved
“It has been a problem for decades and its absolutely right we are making it a priority for the Health and Wellbeing Board in Hertfordshire.”
She added improving links between organisations, including environmental health departments in councils and the NHS, should be a priority.
But in the longer term, she said, it has to be about an improvement in the quality of housing stock – making sure flats and houses are built to better design standards.