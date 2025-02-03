Hertfordshire County Councillors criticised for missing crime scrutiny meeting

Questions were asked after no member of Hertfordshire County Council was present at a recent meeting of the Herts Police and Crime Panel – during which details of the local Police and Crime Plan were discussed.

The police and crime panel, held at different council chambers across Hertfordshire approximately every two months, is an opportunity for councillors to ask questions of Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

At a meeting of Herts County Council’s public health and community safety committee on Thursday, January 30, Councillor Reena Ranger – who represents the county council on the police and crime panel – explained that neither she nor her substitute were able to attend the panel meeting on November 21, when details of Mr Ash-Edwards’ Police and Crime Plan were unveiled.

PCCs have a legal duty to come up with a Police and Crime Plan , which lays out strategic priorities of policing and which the Chief Constable must consider when leading the force. Six strategy areas of the PCC’s plan were discussed in detail at the meeting on November 21, with his chief of policy answering questions from district councillors. No county councillor was present.

It is councillors chance to quiz Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards

Councillor Ranger, who is also deputy chair of the public health and community safety committee, said: “Unfortunately, on the 21st November, I was not able to attend and the sub was also unwell.”

Councillor Ranger then read aloud from official notes, giving a legal definition of what the PCC’s plan is.

She then said: “The plan is based on, you know, the election priorities and the mandate of the PCC, a public consultation, a demographically-represented market research, I think 2,200 people took part in Hertfordshire, national best practice and other kinds of reports and technical surveys, as well as a business survey.

“The PCC’s intention is for this plan to have a clear strategic focus, with a smaller number of priorities and actions, and there will be an aim to really make a difference and be accountable.”

A further police and crime panel meeting took place on December 19, in which Andy Prophet was confirmed as the new Chief Constable. The next panel meeting will occur at the North Herts Council Chamber in Letchworth on Thursday, February 6, in which plans for the police precept will be discussed.

Councillor Sally Symington highlighted the fact that no county councillor was present at the panel meeting on 21 November.

Councillor Symington said: “Given that the PCC doesn’t attend these meetings, and that nobody was able to attend on 21st, is it possible that we could arrange for somebody to substitute when you and Morris are not able to attend? It seems like it was an important meeting.”

Chairman of the committee, Councillor Morris Bright, interjected: “Not really. I mean, it was just unfortunate, it was one of those things.

“I think what’s important is that there are people there who can ask questions, you can’t have a substitute for a substitute, because that way all sorts of complications will arise. I think there needs to be a chain of command, it was very unfortunate and I did send apologies.

“We got copies of the minutes of that meeting and there were other people to probe as well. But that’s the level of bureaucracy I would say, we don’t need. It’s never happened before, to my reckoning.”

Councillor Morris then stated that panel meetings are held in public, adding: “I understand why you’re asking but if we try and plan for every eventuality then it just won’t work, so respectfully I’m going to say no to that one.”

Councillor Stella Nash said: “Since (the departure of) the last PCC who attended every meeting – I know we’ve had this discussion before – there’s been an absence of our new PCC. You’ve explained why, we’ve accepted it. We now have Andy Prophet [as Chief Constable]. Could it be considered that he is invited to this meeting, even just on one occasion?”

Councillor Nash referred to the new Chief Constable’s CV, which highlights the importance of working with local stakeholders and agencies.

She added: “It would be nice to actually meet him face-to-face here and that he presents to us what his objectives and strategies are going forward?”

Chairman, Councillor Bright responded that he thought it was “an excellent idea”.

Councillor Sandy Walkington said that “Stella has totally read my mind”, adding: “I think it’s exceedingly interesting and I think, you know, a courteous letter welcoming his appointment and just saying that – even if the PCC is too grand to come to us – we’d be very grateful if the Chief Constable wants to.”

The chairman answered: “You were doing very well there Sandy, until a little bit of sarcasm crept in at the end there. Now that’s not befitting of you, that’s normally down to me.

“Maybe they’ll come together but I think it’s a very good idea and I will certainly extend it in written form, but also other ways. I will get in touch with the PCC and say we’d like to welcome him as well.”