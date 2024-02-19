Hertfordshire County Council partners with vape shops to help smokers switch from cigarettes to vaping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) has launched a pilot scheme alongside vape shops across the region to help people switch from cigarettes to vaping.

The scheme offers smokers aged 18 and over 12 weeks of behavioural support from trained advisers and a free vape kit.

HCC representative for Public Health, Cllr Morris Bright acknowledged the scheme’s launch following government announcements to tackle the rise in youth vaping.

He said: “We are carrying out our own consultation with local young people to help us put measures in place to address this in Hertfordshire.

“We also endorse the recent decision by the government to ban disposable vapes and the shops will not be issuing disposable vapes to those people participating in the scheme.

“However, we also recognise the value and importance of electronic cigarettes in helping people give up smoking.

“E-cigarettes are estimated to be up to 95 per cent safer than smoking tobacco and one of the most effective tools for quitting. 22 people have already signed up to the scheme, so I am confident that this additional offer to our residents will help them to improve their health and wellbeing.”

Graham Sutherland, director of one of the participating vape shops, said: “Our shops offer a friendly, relaxed, non-clinical and non-judgemental environment, with professionals who have an in-depth working knowledge of devices, products and the regulations around vaping as a safer alternative.

“We have all been on this journey and everyone is different. We understand that it not always easy, but we will always endeavour to guide you through to reach your goal.”

Based on 2022 figures from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) it is estimated smoking costs Hertfordshire over £303million per year in health and social care, littering and productivity costs.

In 2022, nearly 12 per cent of Hertfordshire residents were smokers – around 108,000 people.

Each year, smoking is responsible for around 64,000 deaths in the UK. One in every four cancer-related deaths is attributed to smoking, and it is the cause of many health conditions and illnesses, including stillbirths, lung disease, heart disease, stroke and dementia.