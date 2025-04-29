Hertfordshire County Council ordered to pay out over £5k over child's missed education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire County Council has agreed to pay out more than £5,000 to the parent of a child with special educational needs, after an investigation highlighted the council’s failure to complete a ‘proper’ review of a child’s EHCP.

An EHCP – or Education Health and Care Plan – is a statutory document that sets out a child’s needs and the arrangements that should be put in place to meet them.

And once issued, an EHCP should be reviewed every 12 months – with amendments completed within 12 weeks of a review meeting.

But a report published by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) highlights an example where the review process took 18 months.

Hertfordshire County Council

The LGSCO was contacted by the parent, who complained her son had not received an education that met his needs during this time.

And, in addition, she had complained that the council’s failures had caused her anxiety, time, trouble and frustration.

The LGSCO’s report catalogues the steps taken during the 18-month period – finding that the council failed to follow the correct process.

It suggests that because of the council’s failures the child is “more likely than not” to have missed the education he needed.

And it says some incidents that have occurred at school may have been avoided had the council produced an amended final EHCP earlier on.

The LGSCO also finds that the council’s faults caused the child’s parent frustration, anxiety, time and trouble in dealing with the complaint.

Following the investigation, the council has agreed to pay the parent £1,200, in recognition of the delays and the impact they had on her.

And it has agreed to pay her £3,937 in recognition of the four and a half terms of ‘missed education’.

Although the LGSCO report focuses only on the period between April 2023 and October 2024, it also reveals that the council has already accepted fault for failing to properly review the same child’s EHCP between 2020 and 2023.

And it says the council has already offered its own financial remedy in recognition of that delay. However, the level of that payment was not specified in the LGSCO report.

Commenting on the findings of the LGSCO investigation, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council has pointed to “important improvements” made since 2023.

“We sincerely apologise to the family in this case, who did not receive the standard of service that they should have,” said the spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council.

“In this case, the ombudsman has looked at issues dating back to early 2023, since when we have seen important improvements in how we manage EHCP reviews.

“We have invested millions of pounds in improving our SEND services, and we have recruited over 100 extra staff, many with lived experience of SEND, to improve our work for children and young people with EHCPs.

“We are confident that the service offered to children and their families in Hertfordshire today is better than it was in the past, but recognise that we are still on an improvement journey and so the changes we have made will not be felt by all as yet.

“We are committed to continuing to improve our service for our families and are working closely with our schools and other educational settings to achieve this.”

The council points to an extra £6m a year invested in the SEND workforce since 2024/25 – as well as further funding of £2.75m in 2025/6.

They say that 54 per cent of EHC needs assessments were completed within 20 weeks in 2024 – compared to 40 per cent in 2023.

And they say 44 per cent of EHCPs amended following an annual review were finalised in 12 weeks in the 12 months to the end of February (2025) – compared to 18 per cent in 2023.

They also point to investment in training and support and the improvement in the quality of EHCPs – with a 50 per cent increase in those being rated as ‘good’ or better since 2023.

According to the details included in the LGSCO report, the council reviewed this child’s EHCP in April 2023 – with the child’s parent asking for an alternative specialist school.

And in June 2023 the child’s existing mainstream primary school provided evidence to a provision panel that he needed a specialist school.

Three months later (September 2023) the council sent out an amended EHCP and held an emergency review meeting – with a further amended EHCP sent out in October.

A school that was consulted responded in November (2023) to say it could not meet the child’s needs. And in May 2024 the council issued a further amended EHCP.

Following complaints by the parent the council accepted that it had failed to properly review the EHCP.

She had been told it was likely it would hold a provision panel to consider her son in February (2024).

But when the panel met in June it determined that it required further information.

After receiving further information in July it said the child did need specialist provision – but it did not determine what type of specialist provision that should be.

Only in October 2024 – 18 months after the first review meeting – did the council issue a final amended EHCP.

According to the LGSCO report the child is now on a waiting list for two specialist schools – while continuing to attend a mainstream primary school with “significant additional support”.

But the LGSCO says the lack of suitable provision has negatively impacted on the child – who has had a suspension from school and now needs extra support at play times.

And the council’s faults, he says, mean that the child is further down the waiting list for those two schools than he would have been “but for the faults identified”.