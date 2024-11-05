Hertfordshire County Council extends technology service deal worth £3.3m a year

Hertfordshire County Council has agreed to extend a partnership with North Herts District Council for the delivery of ‘telecare’ and assistive technology services across the county, until 2031.

The district council – through Herts Careline – already supports more than 13,000 residents with technology that’s designed to help them live independently in their own homes.

And on Monday (4 November ) a meeting of the county council’s cabinet agreed to extend the £3.3m-a-year partnership – which had been due to last until March 2026 – for a further five years.

Executive member for adult care, health and wellbeing Councillor Tony Kingsbury said the partnership had been instrumental in providing county-wide telecare and assistive technology services since 2021.

Since then he said they had upgraded more than 150,000 telecare devices, implemented a fully digitised system and introduced a range of sensors that provide real time information to families and professionals.

He said that extending the agreement would allow for the further development of telecare and assistive technologies support for residents within the existing £3.3m-a-year ‘envelope’.

And he said he was confident that the extended agreement would enable the council to strengthen the support for vulnerable populations across Hertfordshire.

‘Telecare’ is the provision of any technology that is designed to support residents.

Meanwhile newer ‘assistive technology’ – which can include sensors, bath mats, smart plugs and fall detectors – feeds information into a bespoke ‘dashboard’.

And that dashboard can alert residents carers, families or professionals to any changes in routine.

According to the report this newer technology – also known as Digital Inspired Living – can be used to monitor falls, activity, sleep, routines, medication, light, temperature, self care, mobility and toilet use.

It has been trialled on a group of 550 Hertfordshire residents from November last year (2023) – before being rolled out more widely.

And according to the report presented to the cabinet, the extension of the agreement will enable Herts Careline to make purchases required to support the future provision of telecare and assistive technology.

At the meeting the move was backed by executive member for resources and performance Councillor Bob Deering.

And he highlighted the council’s position “at the leading edge of assistive technology work when it comes to caring for, in the main, elderly people”.

Also supporting the move was executive member for community safety and public health Councillor Morris Bright, who spoke to reassure those who may have concerns about moves towards assistive technology.

“There are those people who are concerned that its some way keeping an eye, of keeping track on people,” he said.

“But actually its in a positive way. So, there is no invasion of privacy, no cameras.

“It’s merely sensors to see if they are moving and contacts to see whether or not they are taking medication and so on.”

Executive member for the environment Councillor Eric Buckmaster stressed the preventative benefits of the technology, allowing people to live independently for longer.

But he also suggested that it could be better for the environment too.

“Not so fundamental to this, but still important to mention, is the environmental impact – because that’s important to us as a whole,” said Councillor Buckmaster.

“Of course, if it means fewer visits to hospital, less transport, fewer trips for carers – again that all adds to the overall improvement in terms of sustainability.”

According to a report presented to the cabinet, the use of assistive technology could help to meet increasing demands for social care.

And, in future, it says it could be commercially marketed to other local authorities.