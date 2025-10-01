The growing number of electric vehicle charging points available for public use in Hertfordshire has been highlighted in a county council report.

According to the council’s Local Transport Plan progress report (2024/25), there are now 1,636 public charging points in the county.

And, says the report, the county council – alongside district and borough councils – has drawn up a “long list” of further potential sites.

The progress report highlights the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) grant, which it says enables councils to work with charge point operators to increase provision.

The report points to “significant progress” that has been made in 2024/25, as well as ongoing work.

And it says: “The county council has worked closely with district and borough authorities to develop a long list of potential charge point sites that will best service residents, filling gaps in the network.

“A tender process will take place in the near future to procure service providers.”

The ongoing work to increase the number of EV charging points in the county has been welcomed by the council’s executive member for environment, transport and growth, Cllr Paul Zuckowskyj.

He says they are now an “essential component” in the same way that filling stations are essential for drivers of petrol or diesel cars.

And the increase in EV charging points, he says, will support demand and – by addressing issues such as ‘range anxiety’ – may encourage the switch to electric vehicles.

“There are lots of people who need [EV charging points],” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “And we are working hard to get even more.

“[…] The more convenient we make it for people, the more likely people are to switch to EVs.”

The annual progress report monitors how the council’s objectives – set out in the Local Transport Plan (LTP) – are being delivered across the county.

The LTP – first published in 2018 – sets out the county council’s ‘overall direction’ for transport in Hertfordshire.

Among its aims are to encourage sustainable growth, reduce environmental damage, improve public health and meet the needs of a growing population.