Hertfordshire County Council backs plans for Youth Parliament

County councillors have backed calls for the establishment of a Hertfordshire Youth Parliament, subject to resources being available.

They committed to “re-establishing” a Hertfordshire Youth Parliament by August next year (2026) – “subject to resources being identified” – after a motion was tabled at a meeting of the full council by Labour Cllr Alistair Willoughby.

That motion suggested that young people in Hertfordshire deserve “a formal, structured and representative platform to express their views and influence decisions that affect their lives”.

And it suggested that re-establishing a Hertfordshire Youth Parliament would “strengthen youth engagement, promote democratic values and contribute to better-informed policy-making”.

It also said the council had a responsibility to invest in the next generation of civic leaders and to ensure that all young people have opportunities to participate in public life.

And, following the debate, councillors resolved that “subject to resources being identified during the 2026/7 budget process” the council would commit to re-establishing a Hertfordshire Youth Parliament by the end of the 2025/6 academic year.

The reference to the commitment being “subject to resources being identified during the 2026/27 budget process” was the result of a Liberal Democrat amendment, proposed by executive member for resources and performance, Cllr Chris Lucas.

And it was the amended motion that was unanimously backed by the county council.

Following the meeting, Cllr Willoughby (Baldock and Letchworth East) – who proposed the original motion and accepted the Liberal Democrat amendment – said he was “proud” that the motion had secured cross-party support.

“Young people in Hertfordshire deserve more than a voice,” he said.

“They deserve the structure, respect, and resources to shape the future of our county.

“This isn’t just about restoring a Youth Parliament. It’s about creating a space that empowers the next generation to lead, contribute, and be heard.

“I’m proud that we’ve secured cross-party support for a proposal rooted in inclusion, ambition, and trust.”