An updated ‘Hertfordshire All Age Autism Strategy’ has been approved by the county council.

The five-year strategy is based on national legislation and guidance, as well as “what autistic people and those closest to them say is most important to them”.

It sets out ‘broad priorities’ for health and care services, which will be underpinned by detailed delivery plans “to focus implementation”.

And on Monday (November 4) the 12-page document was approved by a meeting of the county council’s cabinet.

Among the six priorities included in the document is that autistic people have access to “a timely diagnosis” – and support while waiting for diagnosis and after.

Autistic people should, it says, have equitable access to reasonably adjusted mental health services when they need them – as well as access to a range of support in their local communities.

They should, it says, fulfil their potential in education, employment, or training and have equitable access to reasonably adjusted healthcare services.

In addition it points to the priority of ensuring that people who have ongoing care and support needs have access to appropriate services and support to lead a fulfilling life.

And according to the foreword – written by Hertfordshire All Age Autism Co Production Board Co Chairs Thomas Bromyard and Sue Darker – the strategy is a “golden opportunity for autistic people to change Hertfordshire into an autism-friendly county”.

Presenting the strategy to the meeting, executive member for adult care health and wellbeing Councillor Tony Kingsbury said it was a “vital step forward” in how the council meets its responsibilities under the Autism Act (2009), the Children and Families Act (2014) and the Care Act (2014).

“These laws set clear expectations of how a local authorities and health bodies should support autistic people,” he said.

“And today’s strategy reflects these requirements, whilst addressing the unique needs of our community.”

Councillor Kingsbury highlighted the engagement with health professionals, the voluntary sector and carers in drawing up the strategy – as well as “extensive” engagement with autistic people and their families.

And he said the strategy would ensure that the council continues to enhance the support and services available to autistic people across Hertfordshire.

Welcoming the “very important” document, executive member for children, young people and families Councillor Fiona Thomson – who is also deputy leader of the council – highlighted the importance of the action plans that were to follow.

“The strategy is quite a high level, setting out our ambitions and [it’s] great to hear that it’s been co produced with people living with autism,” she said.

“I think what is really important next is the action plan – really just to see what are we going to be doing to improve services and then how we will be monitoring our performance.

“So, really pleased to see this and look forward to the action plan coming forward.”

And that was a view that was echoed by leader of the county council Councillor Richard Roberts.

“We do want to see what the action plan is – and what is the expectation, what is the outcome from this,” he said.

According to the foreword to the strategy, the strategy is “important because it aims to address the needs of autistic people living in Hertfordshire”.

“With the help of this strategy, the quality of life for autistic people and their families will improve,” it says.

“It will also raise acceptance about autism, reduce stigmatization and bridge the equality gap between autistic people and the rest of the population in the county.

“It is important for society to recognise the contribution autistic people make.”